Next Day Access Rochester, New York: New Franchise Location

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is honored to announce the opening of Next Day Access Rochester, New York, owned and operated by Kevin Leary, Jeffrey Benjamin, Scott Mess, and Brad Hewitt. This is the first of three new franchise locations opening under their leadership. With a combined 60+ years of experience in the residential and commercial accessibility space, the team was driven by a single goal: aligning professional work with personal values.Kevin Leary began his career in a family-owned accessibility business shortly after high school. He worked his way from installer to Service Manager to General Manager, gaining hands-on experience in every part of the industry. When the family stepped away from the business, Kevin chose to prioritize his young family rather than take ownership, a decision that opened the door to new opportunities. After helping launch an accessibility division within a medical supply company, rapid growth made it clear he needed trusted partners. That’s when Jeff and Brad joined him.Jeff Benjamin came from a sales background spanning payroll, computer hardware, and furniture. He joined Kevin’s family company based on a strong recommendation and quickly proved to be a natural fit, mastering the industry with ease. Kevin and Jeff discovered they worked exceptionally well together, making Jeff’s move to the new company a natural next step. Jeff often jokes, “I sent the right guys!” And he was right. We needed the right people to keep pace with our growth.Brad Hewitt was working at a local hardware store repairing small engines when a mutual connection introduced him to Kevin’s family business. He immediately stood out. Brad quickly became a team leader, known for his customer service skills and ability to train new technicians. His shared love of baseball strengthened his bond with Kevin, and when the opportunity arose, Brad joined Kevin and Jeff to continue building something special.Scott Mess owned a home-remodeling business before transitioning into servicing car wash equipment. After the rest of us had moved on from our original company, he was recruited to become their new lead installer and technician. His construction background made him an instant asset. Over time, however, he realized the support he expected wasn’t there. Through mutual connections, he met with our team, and the fit was immediate. We brought him on without hesitation—he was, once again, “the right guy.”“For years, we talked about what we would do differently if we had the chance, how we would streamline the customer experience, add a personal touch, and remove barriers for people who urgently need accessibility solutions,” the team said. “We found that alignment with Next Day Access. Their proven business model, strong community impact, and commitment to quality allowed us to combine our decades of hands-on experience with a framework that prioritizes the customer’s well-being above all else. Today, we are finally able to deliver the level of service, craftsmanship, and care we’ve always envisioned. Quality work and exceptional customer experience aren’t just priorities for us; they’re the foundation of everything we do.” Their opening date is Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The remaining two locations will have staggered opening dates.About Next Day Access Rochester, NYNext Day Access Rochester, NY provides customized mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients, including wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, bathroom safety modifications, grab bars, lifts, and other accessibility products throughout the greater Western New York area. They are committed to responsive service, expert assessments, and solutions designed to meet each individual’s unique needs.For more information, contact Next Day Access Rochester, NY at 585-523-1700 or visitAbout Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

