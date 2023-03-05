Tame the Beast – Inflation Guide for SMEs Published
This guide is essential reading for business owners who want to not just survive, but thrive, during this period of uncertainty.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation in the UK is higher than it’s been since the 1970s; most business owners have never before had to manage it at these levels. While the experts believe it’s now peaked, the impact of it is stalking SMEs like a beast on the prowl threatening the survival of businesses.
As supplier costs rise, they face increased wage demands; at the same time, their customers are trying to reduce their spending. To help them, Onyx Media & Communications Ltd, the London-based business consultancy, has teamed up with business journalist Gavin O’Toole to produce Tame the Beast, An inflation survival guide for SMEs.
Tame the Beast provides practical advice on how to manage and limit the impact of inflation on your business and points to sources of help. It draws upon research and interviews with experts and business owners and looks at what causes inflation and how you can determine how safe your business is.
Chris Searson, Managing Partner at corporate finance and business growth specialist Citizen, is one of the expert contributors to the book. He explained the perfect storm that has caused the current problem: “It's just not as simple as saying it’s Covid, or a war, politics, the cost of energy, the cost of goods, delivery. These things are all overlapping and then suddenly you realise it’s a rat’s nest with multiple layers. SMEs are caught in the middle and need help. This guide is essential reading for business owners who want to not just survive, but thrive, during this period of uncertainty.”
Anne Cantelo, founder of Onyx advised; “Onyx has an exceptional network of experts. We’ve also been closely involved with numerous companies as senior advisers, or at board level, so have lived the issues from many different viewpoints. Tame the Beast is the first in a series of books we’ll be publishing, where we put those networks and experience into print to help SMEs. Gavin O’Toole was chosen as author as he has exceptional experience and reputation as a researcher, journalist and writer.”
Author Gavin O’Toole is a highly experienced writer and editor with a long background at the UK's leading newspapers, including eight years at the Observer, six years at the Financial Times, and six years at the Guardian. He has written for Reuters IFR, Al Jazeera, Guardian, Futures and Options Association, Markit Magazine, NACLA, Global Government Forum, Public Finance International, Latin America Business School/Ebanx (Brazil).
Tame the Beast, An Inflation Survival Guide for SMEs, is available now exclusively on Amazon. It is available for Kindle (priced at £4.00) and in print (priced at £8.50).
