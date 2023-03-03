Protek Paint Launches Live In-Studio Lime-Based & Acrylic Decorative Plaster Classes For 2023

Etobicoke, Canada, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 70 years, Protek Paint has been dedicated to manufacturing and distributing the best quality paint and coating products that have unique features for designers, builders and the consumer. This includes being the North American distributor for CoverIt who manufacture some of the finest Decorative Lime Plasters, often referred to as Venetian Plaster, in the world today. Protek, through the Texturline Brand, manufactures quality Acrylic Plaster products along with various finishing products.

Protek is now restarting live in-person studio classes and training from its team of Protek Plaster Masters to provide applicators and decorating enthusiasts with both the tools and knowledge used for different plaster products using a variety of designs. We help applicators at all levels of experience go beyond the ordinary and into the extraordinary with their design styles.

In depth training for Italian Decorative Lime-Based Plasters and Acrylic Plasters is done hands on in our studio classes. We show applicators how they can create unique finishes with traditional decorative lime plasters, as well as Acrylic Plasters that incorporate modern technology into these products.

Note: At the studio location ‘masking mandates' and ‘proof of vaccination' were discontinued in March 2022. However, individuals can self-assess and decide how to deal with these issues. Protek has provided distancing measures in the studio and have restricted class participants to three (3) per class.

In-Person Training

Decorative plastering is a trade unto itself and takes both skill and experience to do it well. As a result, Protek Paint offers both experienced applicators and prospective enthusiasts the opportunity to learn specific techniques from its experts, so they can build on their decorative plastering skill sets for projects in offices, restaurants, stores and homes.

The Protek Studio Classes have been divided up into categories based on two main product groups, Acrylic and Lime-Based Plaster Coatings. Each class will focus on the skills and techniques used for each. Our classes provide access to product and tool purchases at discounted prices.

Exceptional Acrylic Plaster finishes require Top Coat treatments that take them to the next level, while Lime-Based products rely on layering with additives to achieve exquisite results. Both product groups require specific techniques that become refined over time. Our goal is to help applicators to expand their exposure to different design styles using specific techniques that they can build on in the future.

Studio class members will be given the chance to work on interior and exterior corners that simulate real job site application conditions. This will help them achieve a better understanding of the potential difficulties they can face on a job site.

The studio classes are run by Barry Affleck, Protek Paint's resident expert in all things to do with decorative plaster, using both traditional and modern methods. Barry has 50 years of experience and offers his students exceptional technical support, making him a true Plaster Master.

Classes can be booked online and will be held at the Studio Location: 21 Belvia Road, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R2.

Protek Paint suggests practicing at home after each class and visiting the Protek Paint on YouTube for more video applications.

All About Acrylic Plaster Systems

This class takes place over 2 days and covers a number of professional decorative finish effects on MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) boards, including working on a wall set up with interior and exterior corners.

During the class, each participant should create at least 18 MDF sample boards (24 x 16-inches) that cover a full range of Acrylic Plaster products from a variety of manufacturers, including Texturline and Valpaint wall systems.

This program qualifies members for a 15% discount on all tools and plaster bought at the class.

All About Lime-Based Plasters

During this 3 day course, Protek Paint teaches you the complete range of professional lime-based decorative plaster finishes.

Each participant should complete 20 or more MDF sample boards (24 x 16-inches).

Upon completing this class, members are entitled to a 15% discount on Lime-based Decorative Coatings, along with FREE colour matching from the Coverit fan deck (i.e. no tinting up-charge).

Basic Finish Training

This 1 day introductory class covers different decorative finishes available with Acrylic and Lime Plaster products. It is also a prerequisite for the 2-Day Acrylic & 3-Day Lime-Based Decorative Plaster Studio Classes shown above.

An 8-inch professional CO.ME trowel plus quart cans of Acrylic Venetian Plaster and Texturstone (medium gray tint) are provided.

Polishing and protecting the plaster finish requires Burnishing Wax and Zero Gloss Varnish, which are also included (8-oz jars).

More information

To find out more about Protek Paint Decorative Coating Studio Classes please visit our website that will be running monthly starting in March 2023. All Protek Products, such as floor paints, fire retardant paints, paints for metal, architectural paints, and metallic paints can be customized to meet client requirements.

