Varex to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conference

Varex Imaging Corporation VREX announced today that management is scheduled to present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 14, 2023 at 12:40 pm ET

Varex's presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on Varex's website at www.vareximaging.com/news at the dates and times listed above. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

