Freetour.com announces the winners of its Annual Awards for 2023

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the seventh consecutive year, Freetour.com has recognized the top tour providers worldwide in its annual awards. The winners are determined based on verified reviews and ratings submitted by Freetour.com users. The 2023 Awards recognize the achievements of the best free tour providers across the globe in various categories.The winners of the 2023 Freetour.com Awards are as follows:BEST FREE TOURS WORLDWIDE1st place - Tallinn in a Nutshell Walking Tour2nd place - Free Tour of Lisbon: Essential History & Fun Facts - Free Tastings3rd place - Free Tour The Best of Old MadridMEJOR FREE TOUR EN ESPAÑOL1st place - IMPRESCINDIBLE: Ciudad Vieja y Barrio Judío + Reloj Astronómico2nd place - Free Tour por el Centro Histórico de Barcelona3rd place - Milán que Sorprende (Tour General Histórico) (TOUR PREMIADO)MOST POPULAR TOURS1st place - Free Tour of Budapest2nd place - Free Walking Tour Naples Old Town3rd place - Spanish Free Tour in AmsterdamCONTINENT WINNERSBest tours in Europe1st place - Tallinn in a Nutshell Walking Tour2nd place - Free Tour of Lisbon: Essential History & Fun Facts - Free Tastings3rd place - Free Tour The Best of Old MadridBest tours in North America1st Place - The Original Walking Tour Historic Downtown2nd place - Free Tour Merida Yucatan - Mexico3rd place - Free Walking Tour in Mexico City - The Best IntroductionBest tours in South America1st Place - Graffiti Free Zippy Walking Tour Comuna 132nd place - Free Walking Tour Bogota3rd place - Free Tour CartagenaBest tours in Asia1st place - Free Tour in Istanbul2nd place - Morning Walking Tour to Old Town Bangkok3rd place - Hoi An Ancient Town - Guided Walking TourBest tours in Africa1st place - Nairobi Free City Tour2nd place - Free Walking Tour Marrakech3rd place - Free Tour through the History of MarrakechBest tours in Oceania1st Place - Free Walking Tour Sydney and The RocksBEST FREE TOUR COMPANY WORLDWIDE1st Place - Tours of My Life2nd place - Barkeno Tours3rd place - Verneus ToursBEST FREE TOUR GUIDE WORLDWIDE1 place - Serena2nd place - Marco3rd place - Harry MarkusonMEJOR EMPRESA DE TOURS EN ESPAÑOL1st place - Destino Berlin2nd place - Granada Magic Tours3rd place - A Praga y VámonosMEJOR GUÍA DE TOURS EN ESPAÑOL1st place - Antonio Iradier2nd place - Jorge Vicioso3rd place - Diego LabordaBEST NEW TOUR PROVIDER12 Tours BerlinMOST ORIGINAL TOURGhost and Mystery Tour of RomeRECOGNITION AWARDGeneration Tours Dublin"We congratulate all the winners on their outstanding achievement," said Freetour.com CEO Ivan Reina. "These awards reflect the excellence and quality of free walking tours worldwide. We would like to thank all our users for their reviews and support in recognizing the best in the business."