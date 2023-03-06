Freetour.com announces the winners of its Annual Awards for 2023
Recognizing the best tour providers worldwideZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Freetour.com has recognized the top tour providers worldwide in its annual awards. The winners are determined based on verified reviews and ratings submitted by Freetour.com users. The 2023 Awards recognize the achievements of the best free tour providers across the globe in various categories.
The winners of the 2023 Freetour.com Awards are as follows:
BEST FREE TOURS WORLDWIDE
1st place - Tallinn in a Nutshell Walking Tour
2nd place - Free Tour of Lisbon: Essential History & Fun Facts - Free Tastings
3rd place - Free Tour The Best of Old Madrid
MEJOR FREE TOUR EN ESPAÑOL
1st place - IMPRESCINDIBLE: Ciudad Vieja y Barrio Judío + Reloj Astronómico
2nd place - Free Tour por el Centro Histórico de Barcelona
3rd place - Milán que Sorprende (Tour General Histórico) (TOUR PREMIADO)
MOST POPULAR TOURS
1st place - Free Tour of Budapest
2nd place - Free Walking Tour Naples Old Town
3rd place - Spanish Free Tour in Amsterdam
CONTINENT WINNERS
Best tours in Europe
1st place - Tallinn in a Nutshell Walking Tour
2nd place - Free Tour of Lisbon: Essential History & Fun Facts - Free Tastings
3rd place - Free Tour The Best of Old Madrid
Best tours in North America
1st Place - The Original Walking Tour Historic Downtown
2nd place - Free Tour Merida Yucatan - Mexico
3rd place - Free Walking Tour in Mexico City - The Best Introduction
Best tours in South America
1st Place - Graffiti Free Zippy Walking Tour Comuna 13
2nd place - Free Walking Tour Bogota
3rd place - Free Tour Cartagena
Best tours in Asia
1st place - Free Tour in Istanbul
2nd place - Morning Walking Tour to Old Town Bangkok
3rd place - Hoi An Ancient Town - Guided Walking Tour
Best tours in Africa
1st place - Nairobi Free City Tour
2nd place - Free Walking Tour Marrakech
3rd place - Free Tour through the History of Marrakech
Best tours in Oceania
1st Place - Free Walking Tour Sydney and The Rocks
BEST FREE TOUR COMPANY WORLDWIDE
1st Place - Tours of My Life
2nd place - Barkeno Tours
3rd place - Verneus Tours
BEST FREE TOUR GUIDE WORLDWIDE
1 place - Serena
2nd place - Marco
3rd place - Harry Markuson
MEJOR EMPRESA DE TOURS EN ESPAÑOL
1st place - Destino Berlin
2nd place - Granada Magic Tours
3rd place - A Praga y Vámonos
MEJOR GUÍA DE TOURS EN ESPAÑOL
1st place - Antonio Iradier
2nd place - Jorge Vicioso
3rd place - Diego Laborda
BEST NEW TOUR PROVIDER
12 Tours Berlin
MOST ORIGINAL TOUR
Ghost and Mystery Tour of Rome
RECOGNITION AWARD
Generation Tours Dublin
"We congratulate all the winners on their outstanding achievement," said Freetour.com CEO Ivan Reina. "These awards reflect the excellence and quality of free walking tours worldwide. We would like to thank all our users for their reviews and support in recognizing the best in the business."
https://www.freetour.com/awards-2023
Marketing
Freetour.com
email us here