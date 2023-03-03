Hygienic Valves Market Research Insights with Upcoming Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global hygienic valve market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
In many end-use industries, hygienic valves are a necessary component of fluid management systems. The valve section is in touch with the medium, which is often constructed of 304SS or 316 stainless steel, and it has a higher production quality. The material is safe and non-toxic by nature, and it has a smooth, clean surface that resists corrosion. High-end end-use industries with strict hygiene and safety standards, such as the food and medical sectors, frequently use sanitary or hygienic valves of the highest caliber.
Market Dynamics
The increasing use of sanitary fittings in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries is credited with driving industrial growth, and the growing need to maintain hygiene in many end-user industries has considerably fueled market expansion. In these industries, sanitary valves are a crucial component of fluid management systems.
Furthermore, over the course of the projection period, industrial growth will be significantly fueled by stringent government laws to maintain the highest degree of sanitation and implement benchmarked hygiene standards.
However, the overall pricing and demand of sanitary valves among end-use sectors will be hampered by fluctuating raw material prices employed in their production.
Due to the pandemic's enhanced awareness of the importance of personal cleanliness, particularly in the food and beverage industry to maintain consumer confidence, COVID-19 has accelerated the implementation of sanitary valves.
Valve technology developments and growing additive manufacturing both provide significant business potential. For better products and to obtain a competitive edge in the worldwide market, corporations are heavily utilizing additive printing in the valve production process. The research and design of valve production can alter thanks to 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Several conventional designs, such as check valves, gate valves, and servo valves, can now be 3D printed.
Segmentation Summary
By Type Segment
In 2020, the control valves segment dominated the global hygienic valves industry. In the process sectors, such as chemicals, oil and gas, power generation, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverage manufacturing, and food and beverage processing, hygienic control valves are used to manage process variables, including pressure, temperature, and fluid level. The expansion of industrial infrastructure projects in developing nations and the rising investment levels across all process industries, particularly in the oil and gas sector further drive the segment growth.
By End-User Segment
In 2020, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for significant revenue and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period. For the cleanliness needed in drug manufacturing procedures, the pharmaceutical industry will continue to see a demand for hygienic valves in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific hygienic valve market will expand significantly from 2021 to 2027. The expansion of the food and pharmaceutical sectors in developing nations like China and India, and rising hygiene consciousness, are credited with driving the regional market growth for hygienic valves over the projected period of time.
Leading Competitors
Some of the well-established competitors in the global hygienic valves market are:
Wellgrow Industries
Adamant Valves
The Dixon Group Inc.
Alfa Laval AB
Lumaco
Cashco Inc.
SPX FLOW Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
KRONES AG
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
ITT Corporation
Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global hygienic valves market segmentation focuses on Type, Function, End-User, Operation, and Region.
By Type
Control Valves
Hygienic Ball Valves
Hygienic Check Valves
Hygienic Butterfly Valves
Powder & Granule/ Tablet Discharge Valves
Ultra-High Airtight Dampers
Other Valves (Ball Valves, Vacuum Breakers, Plug Valves, and Keofitt Aseptic Sampling Valve)
By Function
Aseptic applications
Diverting
Mix-Proofing
Single-Seat Stop
By Operation
Manual
Air-Actuated
By End-User
Bio-chemical processing
Brewing
Dairy
Food and beverage
Fragrance and cosmetics
Medical equipment and supplies
Pharmaceuticals
Sterilizing equipment
Wine and spirits
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
