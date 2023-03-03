EmeritusDX Launches Innovative Test for Sexually Transmitted Infections

Targeting 21 Organisms within Urine, the STI Panel Ensures Accurate Diagnostics with Superior Turnaround Time

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive STI Panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test designed to detect 21 of the most critical sexually transmitted infectious microorganisms. With faster turnaround time and with higher accuracy, this test will help enable better diagnosis and treatment for patients.

"STIs are rapidly increasing and comprehensive testing for these pathogens is critical to understanding how and where these diseases are spreading," said Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer at EmeritusDX. "We are confident that our STI Panel will help patients get answers quickly by providing coverage of 21 organisms into a single test to ensure they receive the accurate diagnosis and treatment that they need."

The STI Panel has a turnaround time of 24 hours and is performed on urine samples. The test launch was driven by existing and prospective clients that were looking for a more comprehensive test that could be performed on alternative sample types.

"We are grateful for the voice of the customer as well as our Scientific Advisory Board. They pointed out a gap in this diagnostics space and helped us formulate a solution. With their guidance, we were able to deliver them actionable clinical information, in a quicker manner, on an alternative sample type. A great example of working with our partners to solve a diagnostic dilemma," said Robert Embree.

The STI panel is currently available. For questions, please contact 800.959.2846.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

