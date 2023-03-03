Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First Quarter 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL today reported certain less-than-truckload ("LTL") operating metrics for February 2023. Revenue per day decreased 2.9% as compared to February 2022 due to a 12.4% decrease in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 10.1% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 2.5% decrease in LTL weight per shipment. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 12.1% and 8.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

Greg C. Gantt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, commented, "Old Dominion's revenue results for February reflect continued softness in the domestic economy. While our revenue decreased on a year-over-year basis, we believe our LTL shipments per day have largely stabilized and our yield continued to improve. We will continue to focus on providing our customers with superior service, which supports our consistent, cost-based approach to yield management. Our execution on these initiatives has created an unmatched value proposition in our industry, which we believe will continue to support long-term growth in our market share and increase shareholder value."

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American LTL motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

