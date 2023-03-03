Submit Release
Interpublic Group to Present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

New York, NY, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group IPG senior management will present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, at 6:20 pm Eastern Time/3:20 pm Pacific Time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About Interpublic
Interpublic IPG (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


