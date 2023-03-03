Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of the hottest new books to read spring 2023

A Dance Between Light and Darkness by M.C. Ryder Not My Time by Gary Pacelli Recharge, Practical Devotion for Everyday by Regina Campbell, PhD

Warmer days and beautiful spring weather is a perfect time to curl up with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hottest new books to read this spring.

Grab a warm cup of java and curl up with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hottest new books to read this spring! The best fiction, nonfiction, and children's book releases this year.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available in paperback, eBook, and hardcover via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

After a skydiving jump leaves him injured and paralyzed from the neck down, while mid-air, Gary Pacelli recounts his survival against the odds in the true life memoir, Not My Time. From the Ashes Publishing, 979-8987835289 and 9798987835272.

They met on Valentine's Day. BISIA & ISHAM: The Countess & the P.O.W. by award-winning journalist Toni Reavis tells the powerful real-life story of an escaped American P.O.W and a Polish countess who meet during WWII and marries after 11 days. Cleveland Circle Press, 979-8987108000, 9798987108017

The Women in Me: How They Helped me Survive and Thrive by Nancy Maloney-Mercado and Jackie O'Donnell is an inspirational memoir about the influences of the women in their lives and how women can help each other with healing and coping from trauma. Sunflower Press, 9798218105679

The Living Mind: Being-Alive (Book One) by Lewis Holt dives into the mind, consciousness, and how it all works within the human brain. An intriguing look at the metaphysical will enlighten and enthrall readers. Blue Rose Books, 979-8987441206

A professional woman is forced into a nightmare of systemic misogyny, harassment, and retaliation in this searing workplace drama by Rare Air: Lessons from the Crisis of an inconvenient woman. BTA Consulting LLC, 979-8218133603

"...Still" by R.L Morgan tells the story of one man's romantic but gut-wrenching breakup with the woman he loves and the trials of a relationship on the brink of coming to an end. Riveting. Nokar Press, 9798987349120

James R. Bower's new young adult reference book, the "United States of America, States, Capitals and More" covers state flags, state birds, and other facts about the U.S., is a colorful and thorough resource for readers. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-6-9 and 978-1-7337590-7-6.

The suspenseful werewolves and vampire saga continues in M.C. Ryder's pulsating novels, The Darkest Side of the Moon and the sequel, A Dance Between Light and Darkness. NEW: A Darker Demise, A compilation of short stories. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8987074602, 979-8987074626, and 9798987074640-

Recharge: Practical Devotion for Everyday by Regina Campbell, Ph.D. is an insightful Inspirational journal that looks to help readers reconnect internally. An ecstatic recommend. A Total You, 979-8987597101

Nanncie Constantin's Abiding in Christ: 30 Day Devotional is just the inspirational guide readers of this popular genre may be seeking. ISBN, 979-8-9874971-0-4

James E. Larson's book is so "punny" it will leave readers in stitches. Enjoy the wordplay and fun puns in Pundemonium! Volumes 1 , 2. and 3 Lefse Press, 979-8987439203 , 9798987439227, and 979-8987439241

The Tangled Web by Cheryl Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe, learning there's more to him than meets the eye in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America follows author Lex McMillan as he traces the steps of the discoverers Lewis and Clark across the United States. Educational and insightful. Path Finder Books, 979-8987074404

Readers will love the thrilling first entry in the Atlas Chronicles book series. In Cops and Robbers: Atlas Chronicles (Book One), a heist goes wrong for protagonist Nico and his friends, causing his life to spiral into chaos. Exciting. Toxic Touch Publishing, Highly recommended. 979-8218113995

The Journey by Jess Sweeny spans decades of history in the U.S. in the author's historical memoir. A insightful snapshot of America's business industry. Acorn Hill Press, 979-8218140014

The Takeback: A Vampire's Revenge by J. H. Dean is a gripping, pulsating tale that follows a blood-thirsty vampire on the hunt for revenge. Harry G Publishing, 979-8987487501

The Vacant Seat and its sequel The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca, are paging-turning international thrillers brimming with royal intrigue and conspiracy, reminiscent of The Davinci Code in this heart-pumping series. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8-9868996-0-2

Wanda Clark weaves a suspenseful and enthralling tale filled with trials, sorrows, and determination in The Black Orchid, when a young widow finds herself in supernatural circumstances that compromise her beliefs. ‎ Sternway Books, 979-8987252505

Compelling nonfiction by historian and anthropologist, Sterlin D. Williams. Award winning books and winners of the International AAHGS 2020 and 2022 Book Awards. MUST-READ NONFICTION, 978-1733589307 and 978-1733589314

When Silence isn't Golden by Carol Stockdale tells readers why cutting people off isn't always the answer to conflict in this thoughtful book about conflict resolution. EMCAR Press, 979-8-9872053-0-3

From Dis-ability to This-Ability by Meetra Nahavandi explores Rising Above Life While Living with Spina Bifida: A Memoir. Rise Above Press, 979-8-218-14649-8

Embers by Travis Simmons a vale that holds evil at bay, peace between Elves and men is threatened in this epic spellbinding fantasy adventure. Fallen Heroes Publishing, 979-8987152607

Vern Kaska III's The Spy Who Did Not Know is a heart-pounding spy thriller that follows one man's tense journey into a world of espionage. Riveting and entertaining. VKWorkPublishing, 979-8218073732

An investigative reporter sets out to investigate a deadly robotic heart in the heart-pounding science-fiction, The Heart Runners, by Chuck Chan. Leadership Club Limited, 979-8-9877534-0-8

The Best Worst Dog I've Ever Had by Larry Ehrhorn, is for dog lovers everywhere. March 2023

A young mage sets off on an epic adventure to regain her freedom after she is marked by a vampyre in Mark of the Coven by Ellen Roof - March 2023

Julie Regan Smith, releases her insightful memoir on Interior Design, Green is Not a Color! A Professional Chronicle to Interior Design Success. A wonderful read. Green Emerald Press, 979-8-218-16124-8

Louis Fabre's , A Hatchet in the Head, a suspenseful thriller of accusations and murder, March 2023

Jolts, Synchronicities, Dream Catchers, and Milagros: A Memoir, Into the Fire of Original Experience by Dennis Swiftdeer Paige, challenges readers to "look beneath the surface". Dreaming Coyote Press, 979-8-218-15842-2

Adorable and charming children's fiction, The Day I Lived Inside my Head by Ariel Fields is coming soon, March 2023

Eileen by Nancy Harker is a wonderful historical memoir set in Wisconsin spanning from the mid-1900s, coming soon - March 2023