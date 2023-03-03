Texas Cool Vest Introduces the Military Cool Vest- the Perfect Body Cooling Gear for Outdoor Lovers
Texas Cool Vest, a Texas-based service offering cooling vests, now adds the Military Cool Vest, Multi-Camouflage, to its collection, perfect for outdoor lovers.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Cool Vest, a Houston, Texas-based service offering different designs and colors of cooling vests, now adds another excellent cooling vest to its collection, the Military Cool Vest, Multi-Camouflage. This is an excellent piece for outdoor lovers looking for a personal cooling system with style and comfort. Those looking for the perfect army cooling vest can check out this product.
The Military Cool Vest, Multi-Camouflage, can help maintain a comfortable 65º F body temperature. It is the perfect gear for various purposes. It is best suited for everyone in the heat, hunters, fishermen, military, crossing guards, firefighters, police, officers, manufacturing employees, construction workers, bikers, mascots, and more.
This personal cooling system features adjustable shoulders, easy on and off zipper front, 6 adjustable side straps, and 4 standard cool packs. The standard cool packs contain 65° Fahrenheit phase change material technology that can last about 2 ½ hours* (depending on an individual's body, the temperature outside, and the amount of physical exertion one performs). And they can be charged in ice water in 20 minutes. The piece weighs about 4.8 lbs and comes in PolyCotton Ripstop Blend fabric.
"If you're looking for a personal cooling system that can keep you comfortable during outdoor activities, the Military Cool Vest, Multi-Camouflage is the perfect option. Note that every set of expansion straps extends the width/length range an additional 10 inches, so you can add as many as you need," the company's rep stated.
Some other designs of cool vests customers can find at Texas Cool Vest include The Standard Cool Vest, Starter Kit, Military Cool Vest, Air Force: Tigerstripe, Military Cool Vest, Multi-Camouflage, Military Cool Vest, Navy Camouflage, Military Cool Vest, US Army ACU Camouflage, Military Cool Vest, USMC Digital Desert Camouflage, Military Cool Vest, USMC Digital Green Camouflage, Spare Cool Packs, Standard Vest, Standard Cool Vest, Blue Banox FR3, Standard Cool Vest, High Visibility, Standard Cool Vest, High Visibility, Reflective, and Standard Cool Vest, Khaki, 4-inch Waistband.
About Texas Cool Vest -
