Rob Long will address the lack of affordable and workforce housing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach is a great place to call home. But as the cost of living goes up, less and less people can afford to live here. That's why, when elected, Rob Long will address the lack of affordable housing affecting our community.
Rising housing costs are pricing working people like teachers and first responders out of their neighborhoods. These are families that have called Delray Beach home for generations. We must examine all options if we are to make real progress. The lack of housing options has far-reaching impacts on our community including increasing traffic congestion, homelessness, and crime.
“As your next City Commissioner, I will address this lack of affordable and workforce housing by:
* Ensuring our City's building codes and regulations prioritize affordable housing needs
* Leveraging relationships with county and state partners to keep our neighbors in their homes
* Activating underutilized areas of our city that are compatible with affordable housing units
* Identifying federal, state and local grants and programs that will help offset the cost of adding additional housing,” said Rob Long
Rob Long is running for City Commission to do what is right for residents and address the issues that matter most.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry right here in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Rob Long
Rising housing costs are pricing working people like teachers and first responders out of their neighborhoods. These are families that have called Delray Beach home for generations. We must examine all options if we are to make real progress. The lack of housing options has far-reaching impacts on our community including increasing traffic congestion, homelessness, and crime.
“As your next City Commissioner, I will address this lack of affordable and workforce housing by:
* Ensuring our City's building codes and regulations prioritize affordable housing needs
* Leveraging relationships with county and state partners to keep our neighbors in their homes
* Activating underutilized areas of our city that are compatible with affordable housing units
* Identifying federal, state and local grants and programs that will help offset the cost of adding additional housing,” said Rob Long
Rob Long is running for City Commission to do what is right for residents and address the issues that matter most.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry right here in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Rob Long
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here