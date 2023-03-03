KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions Provides Drug & Alcohol Testing Training for Companies Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions now offers drug and alcohol testing training to businesses. Offerings range from DOT-required training for breath alcohol technicians (BAT) to training for screening test technicians to instructor training and more.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions, a Colorado-based consulting group that provides drug and alcohol testing compliance services, is now offering drug and alcohol testing training to various businesses across the country. This is an excellent service for companies looking to prevent absenteeism and workplace mishaps, increase work productivity, and hire the most qualified candidates.
More and more companies are recognizing the importance of drug and alcohol testing for current and potential employees. They can help curb and detect drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace. They create a safe and pleasant work environment for everyone. They prevent absenteeism, which leads to higher work productivity. It also helps companies maintain and improve their reputation.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions understands the needs of today's businesses and offers drug and alcohol testing training programs to meet those needs. The company has a nationwide network of instructors with over 30 years of experience in the drug and alcohol field. Training offerings include Urine Collection Training, DOT -required-Breath Alcohol Technician (BAT) Training, Screening Test Technician Training, DOT Mandatory Supervisor Training, Recertification Training for BATs and Urine Collectors, Instructor Training, Designated Employee Representative (DER Training), Equipment Training and Error Correction Training. Those interested in learning more about the mandatory DOT compliance training can also contact KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions.
KCG's Breath Alcohol Technician (BAT) and Certified Urine Collection training can be conducted on-site at the client's office, web-based, or at the training facility in scenic Evergreen, Colorado.
"Our small classes with as few as six or fewer participants and our availability and follow-up after training ensure that your staff performs the tests correctly, saving your company time and money," said the company representative.
"We can provide training for the Lifeloc Phoenix and EV30, as well as several other test instruments. KCG is certified and has been providing training since 1994. Please contact us if you have training needs and we can answer questions that no one else can. You can view available dates for in-person training on our Training Events page and register through our online store. For web-based training, please call us at 303.670.2294," the representative continued.
About KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions -
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions (or Kristina Consulting Group) is a Colorado-based service that provides drug and alcohol testing and education. The company is committed to delivering personalized support to provide customized configurations and solutions to meet the needs of each client. KCG currently operates in three Colorado locations - the Denver, Evergreen, and Arvada areas.
Media Contact
Media Contact
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions
+1 (303) 670-2269
mobile4@drugalcoholsolutions.com
