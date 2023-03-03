EasyDMARC Recognized With “Expert's Choice” And “Great User Experience” Awards From FinancesOnline

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a one-stop email authentication and deliverability platform, is thrilled to announce that it has received the “Expert's Choice” and “Great User Experience” Awards from FinancesOnline for its commitment to delivering high-quality products and ensuring smooth customer experience.

FinancesOnline is a leading business software review platform that helps businesses make informed decisions when procuring software solutions. It is used by over 2.5 million businesses every month to discover software solutions in categories such as remote work, project management, security, and beyond.

FinancesOnline’s internal team gives the “Expert’s Choice” award to platforms after they extensively analyze all key elements of the platform and test it in real-life situations. The “Good User Experience” award is given to platforms that provide exceptional user experience based on user feedback.

"This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have been working tirelessly to provide our customers with an exceptional user experience," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC. "We are grateful to FinancesOnline for acknowledging our efforts and will continue striving for excellence in everything we do."

With over 20.000+ customers worldwide, EasyDMARC is committed to helping businesses maintain peace of mind while growing with simple and automated email domain solutions. The company’s cloud-native DMARC platform prevents customers from data leakage, protects them from financial loss, and email phishing attacks.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS that solves email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and Email source reputation monitoring, the platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the "health" of their domains.

With offices in the US, Netherlands, and Armenia, the company delivers the most comprehensive platform for anyone who strives to build the best possible defence for their email ecosystem.

www.easydmarc.com