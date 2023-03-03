Laos BigBearPharma announces that all production facilities have received GMP licenses from the Lao FDD
Laos GMP approval paves the way for BigBear pharma's next step in product marketing authorization.
Thanks to the efforts of all staff, our manufacturing unit has obtained the pharmaceutical production license certification from the Lao regulatory authority as scheduled.”VIENTIANE, VIENTIANE, LAO PDR, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigBear pharmaceutical.LTD (BigBear pharma) announced that it has obtained the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certificate issued by the Lao Food and Drug Regulatory Authority.
— CEO：Nipaporn Khunkaw
The investor team of BigBear pharmaceutical went to Laos to investigate the investment environment in 2021, and formally invested in the construction of production facilities in 2022. After a year of engineering construction and improvement, it obtained the GMP certification issued by the Lao regulatory authority on January 16, 2023.
This approval paves the way for the next step in product marketing authorization for BigBear pharma. The quality system adopted by the Lao food and drug regulatory authorities complies with EU GMP standards.
The CEO of BigBear pharma said: "Thanks to the hard work and efforts of all employees, as well as the support of investors, our manufacturing unit completed the construction and acceptance as scheduled, and at the same time obtained the pharmaceutical production license certification from the Lao regulatory authority. We are the latest generation of pharmaceutical companies in Laos , with a brand new production line and clean workshop. In view of this, I am very happy that we have good competitiveness in Southeast Asia."
About BigBear pharmaceutical. (www.BigBearpharma.com)
BigBear pharmaceutical was established in 2022 with appropriate infrastructure including several separate production areas and associated packaging sections. As the latest generation of pharmaceutical companies in Laos, it has a modern preparation production workshop and is capable of manufacturing tablets, capsules, chronic disease drugs, anticancer drugs, herbal medicines and other main varieties. It can meet the common disease needs of patients in Asia, especially Southeast Asia.
Visit:www.BigBearpharma.com to know more information.（As of the date of publication of this manuscript, the website is under construction and is expected to be completed and launched in mid-March.）
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent applicable laws and regulations, expressions such as "plan," "target," "expect," "forecast," and similar expressions appearing in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may differ materially from actual results. Important factors leading to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in regulations and/or economic conditions, uncertainty in clinical research results, exposure to various market risks, and other factors beyond the control of the company.
Spencer
RxLibra pharmaceutical Sole Co.,Ltd
20 54 177 436
info@rxlibra.com