UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - Construction of the Chimgan Tourist Zone within the framework of the implementation of the Beldersay – Chimgan – Nanai International All–Season Resort

The open tender for lots #1-6 for design, research, construction, supply and installation of equipment, and commissioning of facilities of the Chimgan All-Season Resort, announced by the "Project Office for Construction and Operation of Beldersay – Chimgan – Nanai International All–Season Resort" State Unitary Enterprise within the framework of a project for construction of the Chimgan Tourist Zone under joint implementation with the French Treasury.

The French company Montagne et Neige Développement (MND) has been declared the winner of the competition.

For reference: MND is a leading industrial group for the implementation of projects in mountainous areas with headquarters in the Savoie department of Saint-Helene-du-Lac in the south of France. The Group has been operating since 2004 in 49 countries of the world.

MND is one of the world leaders in a wide range of services, such as: all-season mining, tourism, urban, domestic and industrial use of cable cars. In addition, the company has participated in the implementation of more than 1,500 projects around the world, including Courchevel, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Rosa Khutor, Bosco/Gurin, Moléson, Narvik and others.

As a result of the implementation of this project, an all-season mountain park of international level will be created, which will offer both residents of our country and foreign visitors a wide range of different types of outdoor recreation.

Within the framework of the project, the main gondola-type cable car for 10 people (maximum capacity - 2,000 people/h) will be built, which will rise to a height of 2,515 meters and an intermediate pendulum-type cable car for 80 people (maximum capacity - 800 people/h), which will lift visitors to a height of 3,309 meters and will become the highest point in the countries of Central Asia. More than 20 types of winter and summer attractions will also be organized: XXL Zipline, Alpine Coaster, Adventure Tower, Tubing, Via Ferrata; 11 ski trails with various levels of difficulty and a total length of more than 20 km will be equipped and hotel complexes and cottages for 6,000 tourist places will be built.

The main goals of the unique initiative are to develop the tourism infrastructure of the Tashkent region, popularize and create conditions for mass sports in the mountainous regions of the country, create new jobs and increase the investment attractiveness of the region by building an all-season resort of international scale, tourist spots and new cable cars with various entertainments.

The construction of hotel complexes and cottages is envisaged to be implemented through dividing land plots into various lots (with an approved design code) and putting them up for sale in the near future on the "E-IJRO AUKSION" electronic trading platform for sale to interested investors.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan