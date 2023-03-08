Furuno at WSTS 2023 Timing Event Vancouver
Furuno Presenting and Exhibiting at WSTS, North America’s Leading Timing & Sync EventJAPAN, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furuno will participate in the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2023 in Vancouver, Canada from March 13 to 16.
The exhibition brings together the leading corporate and government experts to shed light on the diverse and exciting innovation taking place in the field of synchronization and timing.
Our General Manager of R&D, System Products Division, Takahiko Ikeda, will speak on the theme of time synchronization, which is becoming more and more important as we approach Beyond 5G and requires further improvement in accuracy and robustness.
The presentation is entitled “The Contribution on the Accuracy and Robustness of Time Synchronization in Multi-Constellation and Multi-Band GNSS Receivers”.
Furuno will also introduce and exhibit its latest GNSS receivers and antennas for time synchronization.
[Outline of session]
Schedule: March 16, 2023 Session time 15:15 - 15:30
Presenter: Takahiko Ikeda, General Manager, R&D, Furuno
Title: The Contribution on the Accuracy and Robustness of Time Synchronization in Multi-Constellation and Multi-Band GNSS Receivers
Outline: Multiband GNSS receivers that receive signals of the new L5 band in addition to the conventional L1 band are becoming popular.
For position sensing applications, multiband receivers are expected to improve position accuracy.
On the other hand, for GNSS receivers used for time synchronization, multiband reception can contribute significantly to improving time accuracy and enhancing robustness.
However, the details and results of such tests are rarely disclosed to the public.
In this presentation, we will explain how L5 receivers are effective in time synchronization applications and how they contribute to the safe and secure operation of critical infrastructure, showing specific test results.
[Outline of the event]
Event name: WSTS (Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems)
Dates: March 13 to 16, 2023
Venue: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver
Organizer: ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
Link: https://wsts.atis.org/
Exhibits:
・Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module GT-100
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100
・Multi-GNSS Disciplined Oscillator GF-8801/8802/8803 and GF-8804/8805
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GF-8801
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GF-8805
・Field Time Sync Generator TB-1
https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/TB-1
・Dual-band GNSS antenna
FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
System Products Division
+81 798-33-9588
