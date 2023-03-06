Collective Hospitality signs deal in Boracay, Philippines

Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

BORACAY, PHILIPPINES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest signing, Slumber Party Boracay, Philippines the next iconic Slumber Party.

Boracay Island is one of the top destinations in the Philippines that offers powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear water, stunning sunset, and a lot of activities such as snorkeling, diving, island hopping, and more. Slumber Party Beach Boracay has 108 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, the Hangover Café.. So if you are looking for good people, beautiful beaches, good vibes, a real social experience, and super fun time, Slumber Party Beach Boracay, Philippines is the place to be.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard... Party Harder