New Book "Right, Power and Authority" Provides Insights into Human Societal Order

No direct proof, but don't categorically deny the possibility. An invisible dimension like a "God particle" is important for conscious self-restriction, leading to stable order.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Right, Power, and Authority: Analysis on 3-factor Relationship of Human Societies" (ISBN: 9781957144696) is a new book that delves into the intricate relationship between human rights, political power, and authority in the development of societal order. Written by attorney and legal scholar, Song Bo, the book offers unique insights into the effects of these factors on family, organizational, and societal harmony.
The book is divided into three parts. The first section, "Rights," explores the origins and legitimacy of human rights, as well as the irrationality of some rights due to human nature. This sets the stage for the second section, "Power," which discusses the characteristics of power and its impact on society, including the effects of procedural rules, factual truth, and media influence. The section also predicts a return to the normal operation of political power in the age of mobile connectivity.
The third section, "Authority," is divided into two parts. The first part examines the authority of human society, focusing on belief systems and indirect evidence, such as the fact that a significant number of scientists do not oppose, and even embrace, religion. The author then uses hypothesis-based reasoning to describe the intuitive understanding of factors such as soul, faith, and hope, leading to the concept of positive energy as the greatest authority of human society. The second part discusses the order under authority, which follows the logical relationship of rights, power, and authority, and explores the possible states of order that human society may achieve, from individual to family to nation.
According to the author, the purpose of this book is to promote the importance of conscience and rules in society and explore the deep-rooted reasons for the imbalance of social order. The reasoning and analysis presented aim to demonstrate that people's conscience and self-discipline are the foundation of social order and that spiritual faith is the root of their adherence to conscience. The book emphasizes the importance of individuals being respectful and kind-hearted, which will help ensure order and harmony in families, organizations, and society at large.
The book is suitable for a wide range of readers interested in human societal order, including family members, organizational members, and government officials. "Right, Power and Authority: Analysis on 3-factor Relationship of Human Societies" was published by Asian Culture Press LLC in January 2023 and is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers, like Amazon and JD.com.
About the author:
Song Bo is a legal scholar and practicing attorney, holding a master's degree in law. He was born in Luoning, Henan province in March 1979 and is of Han ethnicity. He graduated from the law school of Qingdao University. His research interests lie in the fields of legal theory and sociology of law.
