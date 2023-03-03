JKN Global Group PCL achieves its greatest performance in 2022
JKN Global Group PCL achieves its greatest performance in 2022, with over 2 billion baht in revenue, a net profit of 583 million baht.BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JKN Global Group PCL achieves its greatest performance in 2022, with over 2 billion baht in revenue, a net profit of 583 million baht (a 236% increase), and total assets at 10.7 billion baht.
JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, or JKN, a leading content commerce company and owner of the Miss Universe Organization, has revealed its all-time high performance for 2022. In comparison to the previous year, the company achieved an exceptional performance of 2.6 billion baht, or 48% growth, and a total net profit of 583 million baht, or 236% growth.
Anne-Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, remarked, "In response to the continuously expanding content business, the total revenue from the content business has increased by 23% to around 2.2 billion baht. The Commerce segment surged by more than 300 percent.”
JKN has projected a total revenue target in 2023 at 3.8 billion baht, a growth of 80%, bringing the Miss Universe Organization group on board as the New S-curve to drive the business into a Global Content Commerce Company with the 9 main income structures and the licensing and merchandising fee plan to launch new merchandises under the Miss Universe brand such as the “Miss Universe” mineral water, fashion apparel, and cosmetics.
Recently, Forbes Magazine has recognized Anne-Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Public Company Limited, as the richest transgender in Asia and the third richest transgender in the world.
