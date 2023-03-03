Aaquaries Global Industries Limited forges marketing partnership with Tanzania’s Fitmed Pharmaceuticals Limited
Aaquaries Global Industries Limited to supply Oncology & Malarial APIs from natural sources with patents filed for Non- Infringing ROS to the market of Tanzania
Being a leader in the Pharma API market, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited will gain greater geographical presence”SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaquaries Global Industries Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company with leadership position in Pharmaceutical API’s with a strong presence in more than 70 plus countries has announced that the company has entered into a strategic & marketing arrangements with Tanzania’s top pharmaceutical company. The collaboration will fetch 3 Million revenues from the Tanzania market.
— Dr Sameer Talim, Managing Director of Aaquaries Global Industries Limited
Speaking on the marketing collaborations, Dr Sameer Talim, Managing Director of Aaquaries Global Industries Limited said “Tanzania's pharmaceutical expenditure fares well against comparable countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).The pharmaceuticals market in Tanzania is forecast to grow strongly over the next few years, largely due to an increasing disease burden. High rate of population growth and urbanization will continue to support pharmaceutical market growth, creating revenue earning opportunities for drug makers. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited is already present in major pockets of the African countries & the marketing collaboration with Fitmed Pharmaceuticals Limited will give a substantial increase in our Tanzania market”. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited is a leading exporter of Oncology & Malarial APIs from natural sources with patents filed for Non- Infringing ROS. Manufacturing Facilities are EUGMP / USFDA compliant”.
Dr Talim further explained that the market for pharmaceuticals will increase significantly as the country lacks facilities to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, packaging manufacturing industries and industries to manufacture excipients. Being a leader in the Pharma API market, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited will gain greater geographical presence. Fitmed Pharmaceuticals Limited is amongst the leading suppliers of high quality products to the Government of Tanzania via MSD (Medical Stores Department), public/ private hospitals, clinic and pharmacies all over the country. We import and distribute a large range of drugs for the treatment of Gastro Intestinal System, Cardiovascular System, Respiratory System, Infections, Endocrine System and Malignant diseases and Immunosuppression, etc.
Incorporated in 2007 as a is a closely held public company and located in Mumbai City India, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited leading research based pharmaceutical company focused on contract manufacturing APIs from Natural Extracts for Malaria Anti -Cancer & various other segments. The promoters have a long history of association with pharmaceutical industry with experience spanning over four decades.Today the company’s in-house development products are being registered in various countries like Middle East, Baltic Regions & Latin America and plans to license out to major pharmaceutical companies in Europe, Australia, & South Africa are being worked out. Our competitive edge is characterized by cost efficient development and production, creative marketing and added value customer service.In parallel, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited is investing on the introduction of value added health care products in Anti Malarial and Anti Cancer in the local market. With an extensive product portfolio and an experienced sales force & vertical integration, Aaquaries intends to become a leader in Natural extracts based APIs and one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India.
Sam Benjamin
Aaquaries Global Industries Limited
2249617644 ext.
info@aaquaries.com