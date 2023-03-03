Digital PCR Market Forecast to Reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030: Analysis of Growth Opportunities & Trends

Digital PCR Market Size 2023

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Digital PCR Market Size was Valued at USD 508.80 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Digital PCR enhances the sensitivity of real-time PCR and detects rare events such as single nucleotide mutations in a population of wild-type sequences. With dPCR, a sample is partitioned so that individual nucleic acid molecules within the sample are localized and concentrated within many separate regions. After PCR amplification, nucleic acids may be quantified by counting the regions that contain PCR end product and positive reactions. PCR may be used to look for certain changes in a gene or chromosome, which may help find and diagnose a genetic condition or a disease, such as cancer. It may also be used to look at pieces of the DNA of certain bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms to help diagnose an infection.

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Sysmex corporation

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Jn medsys

• Avance Biosciences

• Merck KGAA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Precigenome LLC

• QIAGEN N.V

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

BY TECHNOLOGY

• Droplet Digital PCR

• Chip Based Digital PCR

• Beaming Digital PCR

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Digital PCR Systems

• Consumables And Reagents

• Software And Services

BY APPLICATION

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Forensic And Others

• Research

BY END USER

• Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries

• Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

• Universities And Other Organizations

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for the development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑?

• Digital PCR (dPCR) is a powerful method used to quantify nucleic acids in a sample. The advantage of dPCR over traditional quantitative PCR (qPCR) is its ability to precisely and accurately quantify very low levels of nucleic acid targets in a sample.

• One of the main advantages of dPCR is its high sensitivity, which enables the detection and quantification of rare nucleic acid sequences or low copy number targets that may be difficult to detect using other methods. This makes dPCR an ideal tool for applications such as detecting mutations or copy number variations in cancer research, quantifying viral load in infectious diseases, and detecting fetal DNA in maternal blood for prenatal diagnosis.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

