Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Endorses Aimee Kelley for Boynton Beach City Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commissioner Aimee Kelley received the endorsement of the Palm Beach Human Rights Council (PBHRC). The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC) is Florida's oldest, independent, non-partisan political organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.
"I am thrilled and honored to share with you that I have received the endorsement of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council. It means the world to me to have the support of this incredible organization," said Aimee Kelley.
The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council has championed civil rights and equal treatment for all individuals. Their endorsement is a testament to Aimee's commitment to these values and her dedication to serving the people of Boynton Beach.
"Let's keep working to keep Boynton Beach a city for everyone," said Aimee Kelley.
To learn more about my campaign for the Boynton Beach City Commission, please visit www.VoteAimeeKelley.com or follow her on Facebook!
Jonathan Cooper
"I am thrilled and honored to share with you that I have received the endorsement of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council. It means the world to me to have the support of this incredible organization," said Aimee Kelley.
The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council has championed civil rights and equal treatment for all individuals. Their endorsement is a testament to Aimee's commitment to these values and her dedication to serving the people of Boynton Beach.
"Let's keep working to keep Boynton Beach a city for everyone," said Aimee Kelley.
To learn more about my campaign for the Boynton Beach City Commission, please visit www.VoteAimeeKelley.com or follow her on Facebook!
Jonathan Cooper
Aimee Kelley Campaign
email us here