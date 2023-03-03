Resn's KPR Named Awwwards Site of the Year
Resn, the New Zealand-based creative digital agency, has won the prestigious Awwwards Site of the Year for its website KPR. The site, which drew praise for its innovative interactive design, brings together art, community, and storytelling to successfully launch a unique Web3 project of digital collectables.
The Awwwards Site of the Year award is one of the most coveted recognitions in the digital design industry, honouring the best websites from around the world that demonstrate exceptional creativity, functionality, and user experience. The Awwwards jury, which is comprised of global experts representing the most influential designers, developers and agencies in the industry, selected KPR as the winner from a shortlist of the best websites released in the last year.
"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Resn CEO Rik Campbell. "The challenge was to build a living world with a rich story that allows visitors to be active participants in the narrative. It also happens to be a masterclass in layered interactive content. Just click and hold to watch the magic happen."
KPR's win marks the first time a Web3 project has taken the top prize, beating out nominees from industry giants like Spotify, Gucci and Netflix. The website is an immersive experience, featuring interactive animations, bold graphics, and clever design elements that engage users and keep them coming back for more. With its user-friendly interface and seamless navigation, KPR offers a fun and innovative way for users to interact with a Web3 project. This year's win is the second time Resn has won the Site of the Year, solidifying its position as one of the leading creative digital agencies in the world.
About Resn – Resn is a creative experience agency reimagining digital for the future. Since 2004, Resn has been a global leader in the development and design of immersive experiences for the web and beyond. From its offices in New Zealand and the Netherlands, Resn partners with some of the world's most innovative brands to tell their stories and elevate their ideas for a global audience. Its roster of clients includes JUST Egg, GOOD Meat, Apeel, Lucid Motors, Van Moof, Sea Shepherd, KPR and many more.
