SmartDA from Intumit Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SmartDA to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure application development
Intumit Inc (TWSE:7547)
Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we’re delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, XINDIAN DIST.,, TAIWAN, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taipei, Taiwan — February 21, 2023 — Intumit today announced the availability of its SmartDA chatbot in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Intumit’s customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Intumit conducts research and development, with cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) platforms representing a core service. Intumit uses comprehensive data to train the chatbot, which not only can connect with management systems, but also collect valuable feedback from employees.
The continual demands of enterprises, combined with staff shortages, have created an environment where temporary, agency, new, or redeployed staff can continuously join frontline teams. With little time for formal training on local procedures, staff who are unfamiliar with their working environment or Microsoft 365-related tasks can benefit from guidance delivered by SmartDA. SmartDA is available to users in the form of a mobile app that delivers step-by-step instructions. The assistant prompts users to carry out certain activities and enables them to receive support at any time and in any place.
“Microsoft’s commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organizations, and industries around the world,” said JD Chiou, CEO, Intumit. “Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we’re delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day.”
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Intumit’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about SmartDA at its page in the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/intumit.smart-da?ocid=GTMRewards_PR_smart-da_4b37
