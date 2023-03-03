Debut Author’s Historical Romance Joins the Tucson Festival of Books
I don't know where to begin or if I even can. All that has happened seems like so long ago, and yet it isn't.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patty Dinelli’s A Promise Fulfilled is a captivating story of a young couple whose fate takes them on a journey of love, loss, and betrayal. The novel is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s catalog for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 4-5 at the University of Arizona campus.
— excerpt from A Promise Fulfilled
The novel takes readers on an emotional journey through the lives of the Sanduvale family, who journey from England to Louisiana in the 1800s with the hopes of starting a new life on a plantation in the Deep South. Sir Phillip Westley Sanduvale and his wife, Lady Elizabeth, purchase slaves to help run the plantation, but their idyllic life is shattered when Elizabeth tragically dies during childbirth. Thomas, their son, is raised by two slaves while his father
oversees the plantation.
As Thomas comes of age, he meets and falls in love with Celine Gustersen, a spirited young woman who works at the local inn. Despite their different backgrounds, they are drawn to each other and soon begin a passionate and unexpected love affair. Their story takes readers on a journey of love, loss, and betrayal, as they navigate the challenges of a society that does not accept their relationship. With richly drawn characters and vivid descriptions of life in the Deep South, "A Promise Fulfilled" is a powerful and gripping tale of the enduring power of love.
Patty Dinelli raises cattle with her husband, Reno. She has four grown children, nine grandchildren, and five beautiful great-grandchildren; she lives in a small town along the California coast where she enjoys sewing, reading, and writing.
Readers may purchase their copy of the gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
2023 Tucson Festival of Books