Tie Solution GmbH supplies custom-made silk ties to SolarEdge Technologies Ltd in Herzlia, Israel.

Tie Solution GmbH, one of the leading manufacturers of neckties, scarves, ties, and accessories in europe, announced that the company now supplies SolarEdge

WETZLAR, HESSEN, GERMANY, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wetzlar, March 02, 2023: Tie Solution GmbH has been producing and supplying individually customized accessories for companies from various industries for many years and is known for its quality and flexibility in manufacturing in europe. SolarEdge has now opted for custom-made silk ties with company logo and corporate colors from Tie Solution GmbH to provide its employees with a stylish and professional look for official occasions.

"Tie Solution GmbH is proud to supply SolarEdge with our custom-made ties," said A.G. Sanchez, Managing Director of Tie Solution GmbH. "Our products are made of high-quality materials and are tailored to the needs of our customers. We are confident that SolarEdge employees will look their best on every occasion with our ties."

The collaboration with SolarEdge is another step in Tie Solution GmbH's business expansion into international markets. The company plans to expand its presence in other countries and enter into further partnerships with renowned companies.

About Tie Solution GmbH: Tie Solution GmbH, with a sales office in Wetzlar, is a leading manufacturer of custom-made neckties, scarves, ties, and accessories for companies from various industries. The company produces and supplies high-quality bespoke products and is known for its flexibility and quality in manufacturing.

About SolarEdge: SolarEdge is a leading provider of photovoltaic energy harvesting, optimization, and monitoring systems. The company offers innovative solutions for efficient and reliable solar power generation.

Press Contact: Andreas Schmitt, Tel. 06441 982 08 48, press@tiesolution.com https://www.tiesolution.de/pressemeldungen-der-tie-solution-gmbh/

