Will Carter Band's "Had It All Wrong" Music Video Spotlighted on CMT
As a kid, I recall watching CMT to see the latest videos from my favorite artists. To have my own video now be available on the network is a quite a milestone.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Will Carter Band, a breakout, award-winning Texas group, finds their latest video for "Had It All Wrong" spotlighted on CMT. Fans can view the week-long highlight by visiting www.cmt.com/cmt-music-videos.
— Will Carter
“This song is very personal to me, and the video is extra special as it features my band, my family and close friends," says Will. "As a kid, I recall watching CMT to see the latest videos from my favorite artists. To have my own video now be available on the network is a quite a milestone."
The Will Carter Band's "Had It All Wrong" music video, directed by the award-winning Selasi Kudowor, features front man Will sharing a bit of his farmed-reared upbringing and rural lifestyle with his fans.
The Will Carter Band is bringing new music to fans across Texas this spring. Fans can catch the Will Carter Band live at the following shows:
Date: Friday, March 3
Venue: The Rustic
Address: 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, San Antonio, TX 78257
Time: 9:30 PM
Date: Saturday, March 4
Venue: Caiden's Hope Fundraiser
Address: 26091 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77316
Time: 7:00 PM
Date: Saturday, March 11
Venue: Tasting Room at The Vine
Address: 25,200 Bernard Road, New Ulm, TX 78950
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Saturday, March 25
Venue: Cork This Tap That
Address: 26091 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77316
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 1
Venue: South Texas State Fair
Address: Ford Park, 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705
Time: 5:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 08
Venue: Sealy Historical Society Spring Fest
Address: 211 East Main Street, Sealy, TX 77474
Time: 11:30 AM
Date: Thursday, April 20
Venue: Galveston County Fair & Rodeo
Address: 10 Jacks Brooks Road, Hitchcock, TX 77563
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Friday, April 21
Venue: Luckenbach Texas
Address: 412 Luckenbach Town Loop, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Time: 7:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 22
Venue: Fiesta Oyster Bake
Address: One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228
Time: 3:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 28
Venue: Yaga's Cafe
Address: 2314 The Strand, Galveston, TX 77550
Time: 10:00 PM
Date: Thursday, May 4
Venue: Smith Music's Texas Tailgate Podcast at Rhinestone Saloon
Address: 2413 Ellis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Time: 10:00 PM
Date: Saturday, May 6
Venue: The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Address: 511 South 8th St, Waco, TX 76706
Time: 8:30 PM
Bill: Kyle Park & Will Carter
Date: Friday, May 12
Venue: Table At Madeley
Address: 316 Madeley St, Conroe, TX 77301
Time: 7:30 PM
Written by Will Carter and Jude Dyllan, this upbeat country, “forge your own path” anthem encourages listeners to stay open to change as it's never too late to alter your life. The single has been impacting with fans and the country music community. It was spotlighted on the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist alongside Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Justin Moore, Randy Rogers Band, Taylor Swift and Zac Brown Band throughout the release week.
To download or stream the track, click here.
Praise for the Will Carter Band
“A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal
“Will Carter has done everything required to craft a solid music career. He started young, sang his heart out, worked hard, wrote good songs and milked goats.”-Houston Press
About Will Carter Band
Katy, Texas born and bred, Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him four consecutive nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards.
Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. Judging from family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.
When Carter was just a teen, his father became severely ill. He created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for him. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.
Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners The Emotions. His debut album, "Good Bad Idea", in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.
For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.
To stay up to date with Will Carter visit the following:
Website: WillCarterBand.com
Will Carter Band - Had It All Wrong