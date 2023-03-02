Oakscale and TGP Partner to Bring Stuffed Vegan Cookie Brand Floozie Cookies to the U.S. and Canada
Kimberly Lin, a noted pastry chef, created Floozie Cookies in 2020 amid the pandemic and saw a rapid rise in popularity and international interest.
Floozie Cookies, a 100% vegan, handmade stuffed cookie concept launched in 2020 in London and Dubai, is targeting North America with franchise opportunities
It’s been nothing short of incredible to see the brand take on a life of its own with international expansions and a loyal following. I’m thrilled to continue growing our footprint internationally.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandemic-Born Stuffed Cookie Brand Created by Noted Pastry Chef Kimberly Lin Has Quickly Amassed a Passionate Following and Now Eyes Nearly 100 North American Sites in Five Years
— Floozie Cookies creator Chef Kimberly Lin
Oakscale, a leading developer helping emerging franchise brands scale to reach their full potential, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with TGP International, an award-winning global agency supporting development of concepts in the hospitality and retail segment, to bring the Floozie Cookies brand to the United States and Canada via franchise development.
Floozie Cookies is a 100% vegan, handmade stuffed cookie concept created by Kimberly Lin, a Canadian-born pastry chef who honed her pastry skills in some of London’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Claridge’s, Corinthia London and Dominique Ansel Bakery. Chef Lin launched the company, as part of Game Changers Investments, in late 2020 in London’s Covent Garden and at Expo 2020 Dubai, resulting in four locations and a pop-up store at Harrods in London. With its menu of seven standing cookie options, a monthly limited edition special, and a variety of ice cream sundaes, shakes and hot chocolates, the brand has quickly gained a loyal consumer following and garnered widespread media coverage and enthusiastic social media buzz. Today the brand has confirmed locations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Now, through TGP’s partnership with Oakscale, Floozie Cookies is targeting aggressive expansion throughout the United States. Its five-year outlook calls for nearly 100 sites to open throughout the United States and Canada.
“This is a powerful partnership,” said Joshua Kovacs, founder/CEO of Oakscale. “TGP is expert at turning food and beverage brands into successful restaurant concepts and has made great strides with Floozie Cookies in England and other international markets. We excel at selling franchises in the United States. By combining our efforts, we can build on the great foundation that Floozie Cookies has established overseas and bring an exciting new offering to cookie-loving consumers and franchise investors seeking an out-of-the-ordinary concept.”
“While Floozie Cookies started out as a passion project during the pandemic, it’s been nothing short of incredible to see the brand take on a life of its own with international expansions and a loyal following of vegan cookie fans behind it,” said Chef Lin. “I’m thrilled to continue growing our footprint working with new partners internationally, and continue developing the brand.”
Ryan Durishin, a veteran restaurant franchise salesperson who spent more than a decade at Fransmart, is leading Oakscale’s efforts to develop Floozie Cookies in North America. Kovacs worked under Durishin in the past and said adding him to the team will allow Oakscale, whose success has largely been with non-food franchises, to expand very effectively into the food and beverage segment.
“The global cookie market is growing at a rate of 5.3% annually and is expected to surpass $44 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research,” Durishin said. “Consumers are always looking to try unique concepts, and we believe the outstanding concept that Kimberly has created will do very well throughout the country.”
The first deal to bring Floozie Cookies to the United States is near completion and will involve development in Southern California. For information on available franchise opportunities, visit https://flooziecookies.com/pages/franchise or contact Ryan Durishin at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@metriccollective.com.
About Oakscale
Founded in 2017, Oakscale helps emerging franchise brands reach their full potential by cutting out the middleman and stepping in as a trusted partner, supplying capital investment to help them mature, expert guidance on how to launch and scale, and sales and marketing support to attract the most qualified, growth-minded franchisees. Co-Founder/CEO Joshua Kovacs, CFE, has been involved in the franchise sector for more than a decade, having worked as vice president of programs for Engineering for Kids and in franchise sales with Fransmart before launching Oakscale. Now a subsidiary of Metric Collective, which owns FranchiseHelp, the world's largest franchise digital marketing company, and FranFunnel, an industry leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) franchise sales platform, Oakscale helps franchisors navigate the process of becoming established, thriving systems attracting more franchisees and expanding into more markets throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.oakscale.com/ or contact Joshua Kovacs at (540) 845-0751 or joshua@oakscale.com.
About Floozie Cookies
Floozie Cookies is a delicious stuffed cookie concept created by renowned pastry chef Kimberly Lin, formerly of Claridge’s & Dominique Ansel Bakery. Floozie Cookies opened its first store in London’s Covent Garden during the pandemic and has since expanded to Dubai and more recently Harrods. All of its cookies and drinks are handmade and 100% vegan, with a range of seven cookies and a new monthly special. Visit flooziecookies.com, or follow the brand on Instagram to keep up with new flavors, stores and locations. Franchise opportunities are now available throughout the United States and Canada. For information on available opportunities, visit https://flooziecookies.com/pages/franchise or contact Ryan Durishin at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@metriccollective.com.
About Game Changers Investments and TGP International
Game Changers Investments (GCI) is a London-based investment company whose mission is to create opportunities for brands in the restaurant and hospitality sector to launch and grow. Formed of a team of successful entrepreneurs, the firm focuses on brands at different life-stages in the fast-growing segments of African, plant-based, bakery & coffee, Asian & Latin and Gastro-pub, and strives to capitalize on these major hospitality themes to develop a sustainable portfolio.
Formed in 2002, GCI’s sister company TGP International is an award-winning global agency for the hospitality and retail market dedicated to providing straightforward, 360° solutions for an ever-evolving industry, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Drawing upon its team’s vast experience and skill base, TGP offers advisory services, concept development, interior design, franchising and licensing and asset management to businesses in the restaurant and hospitality category. For more information visit https://www.tgpinternational.com/ or email the company at info@tgpinternational.com.
