LAPID: ENSURE ADEQUATE COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS FOR BARANGAY HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid is pushing for the enactment of Senate Bill (S.B.) No. 1911 or the 'Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers' to address the longstanding issue of inadequate compensation and benefits for Barangay Healthcare Workers (BHWs).

Lapid has filed SB No. 1911 seeking to recognize and support the significant role played by BHWs in providing essential health services to our communities, expressing that the passage of this bill is crucial in achieving the country's goal of providing better health coverage and improving wellness in our communities.

"Napakalaki po ng papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga Barangay Healthcare Worker sa ating health care system. Sila po ay nagbibigay ng napakahalagang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga liblib at mga lugar hindi regular na naseserbisyuhan ng ng ating mga government healthcare facilities. Gayunpaman, sa kabila ng kanilang kritikal na tungkulin, patuloy silang nagdurusa mula sa mababang sahod, kakulangan ng mga benepisyo, at hindi sapat na suporta mula sa gobyerno," Lapid said.

Lapid's proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers seeks to address these issues by providing additional health benefits, compensation, incentives, free education, and continuous training programs for BHWs, saying that this proposed measure aims to empower and improve the status of BHWs, ensuring that they receive the recognition and support they deserve for their invaluable contribution to our society.

"Ang ating iminungkahing Magna Carta ng Barangay Health Workers ay naglalayong tugunan ang mga isyung ito sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng karagdagang health benefits, maayos na kompensasyon, insentibo, libreng edukasyon, at patuloy na mga programa sa pagsasanay para sa ating mga BHW. Layunin rin nito na pagbutihin ang katayuan ng ating mga BHW sa pamamagitan ng pagsisiguro na natatanggap nila ang pagkilala at suporta na nararapat sa kanila para sa kanilang napakahalagang kontribusyon sa ating lipunan," Lapid added.

Promoting the welfare and well-being of BHWs, who are at the forefront of the delivery of healthcare at the grassroots level, is the main goal of Lapid's proposed measure, noting that the State recognizes the potential of BHWs as partners in development, and the proposed Magna Carta seeks to effectively harness their potential through the provision of additional benefits and support.