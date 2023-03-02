REMINDER: Public Comment Period on Draft of Pregis PolyMask Air Quality Permit Ends March 10

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit for Pregis PolyMask, Inc., a protective tape manufacturing facility in Catawba County.

Public comment will be accepted until March 10, 2023.

The facility is currently exempt from air quality permitting because its emissions of regulated pollutants are each below 5 tons per year and its total emissions are less than 10 tons per year. Pregis PolyMask has applied for a Title V air quality permit, allowing it to expand its operations and increase its emissions above major source thresholds. In particular, its potential emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are expected to be 221 tons per year.

As part of the expansion, Pregis PolyMask proposes to decommission a water-based adhesive coating line and a printing line with an associated gas-fired drying oven. It would then construct and operate a new solvent-coating line with a natural-gas-fired drying oven and printer. Emissions of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants would be controlled by a regenerative thermal oxidizer.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to federal recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review and permit application are available online. DAQ produced a one-page fact sheet on the project to distribute to nearby churches and libraries and post online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until March 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Pregis .22A” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)

Página de Información (español)