National Medical Association Colloquium on African American Health Accelerating the March Toward Health Equity
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Medical Association (NMA) is hosting its annual National Colloquium on African American Health, March 24-27, 2023, in Washington, DC, under the theme,
“Accelerating the March Toward Health Equity.” Since 1999, the health policy-focused Colloquium has trained thousands of physicians and other professional health advocates how to best advocate for health policies addressing the needs of Black communities and patients. Always at the forefront of issues affecting the health of African Americans, this national gathering will include workshops on legislative advocacy, mobilizing to change public health policies, health and technology innovation, and advancing health equity through philanthropy. The NMA, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, is providing over 11 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for participation in the Colloquium.
This year’s Colloquium will also offer an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Black communities, the fall of Roe v Wade, and culminate in a day of Congressional visits and hearings. Attendees will discuss advances in equity in cancer prevention and treatment strategies from Sr. Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer of the American Cancer Society, Tawana Thomas-Johnson and receive robust legislative advocacy training from a panel including Christopher Cox, MPH, chief of staff for New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke. The annual Health Policy Awards Dinner will feature Dr. Olajide Williams, founder & board chair and world-renowned, Doug E. Fresh, founding artist & honorary board member of Hip Hop Public Health both of whom will be awarded the Louis Stokes Health Advocacy Award, presented by Eric Hammond, grandson of the late Representative.
“The Colloquium offers a unique and impactful opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders to address access to essential health care services and improvements in health outcomes for communities of color. National Medical Association members, policy experts and other healthcare advocates meet to discuss and further solidify NMA's legislative focus for the current year. We take this strategic legislative agenda to Capitol Hill where our representatives in Congress hear from us, firsthand, what is most important to the NMA and its constituents. Thus, our work on the Hill is one of the most important parts of Colloquium, as we are advocating for our patients and ourselves,” stated Garfield Clunie, 123rd President, National Medical Association.The Colloquium closes on Monday with attendees heading to Capitol Hill for a morning of congressional visits and hearings.
The NMA promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African Descent. We carry out this mission by serving as the collective voice of physicians of African Descent and a leading voice for parity in medicine, elimination of health disparities and promotion of optimal health.
