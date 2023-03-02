API Innovation Center Receives $9.45 Million Advanced Manufacturing Resiliency Grant from Missouri Technology Corp.
This Grant Will Strengthen Missouri’s Position as a National Leader in API Reshoring, Sparking Job Growth and Economic Development Throughout the StateST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES , March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The API Innovation Center (APIIC) at Cortex has been awarded a $9.45 million grant from the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC). The APIIC is a non-profit entity in St. Louis focused on strengthening the domestic pharmaceutical drug supply chain. The MTC Advanced Manufacturing Resiliency Grant Program will further the work of the APIIC as it continues to lead efforts in reshoring active pharmaceutical ingredients while bringing new advanced manufacturing jobs to the state.
The Advanced Manufacturing Resiliency Grant Program was established to support infrastructure for industries that are fundamental to the national security of the U.S. and where the manufacturing of essential products has become reliant on foreign production. The APIIC is dedicated to de-risking the return of API production to the U.S. through partnerships, collaboration, innovation, and research.
The APIIC is strengthening the U.S. supply chain by fostering the adoption of innovative manufacturing to build a resilient and economically sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing base in Missouri.
“We believe Missouri can be the national leader in API reshoring, sparking job growth and strengthening our position as a hub for innovation,” said Tony Sardella, Chair of the APIIC. “Our public-private model to build a resilient pharmaceutical manufacturing base could be a successful model for the nation.”
The APIIC is part of the Cortex Innovation Community, a strong convener dedicated to accelerating inclusive economic growth in St. Louis.
“Through collaboration among academic institutions, industry, and innovative startups, the APIIC can best leverage the region’s bioscience, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing strengths,” said Sam Fiorello, President and CEO of Cortex. “This collaboration highlights the power behind an innovative community, and Cortex is proud to help APIIC cultivate these networks and partnerships on a national scale.”
Through coordinated partnerships between public entities and private enterprises across the entire supply chain, the APIIC has created a shared vision of producing a reliable supply of pharmaceutical ingredients necessary for making drugs essential to U.S. public health.
“We have identified several different drug classes with no U.S. source of active ingredients that can be produced here in Missouri using advanced manufacturing, which ultimately will drive down drug production cost,” said Kevin Webb, Chief Operating Officer at the APIIC. “Funding from the MTC will further allow us to advance the production of these critical medicines and strengthen our supply chain.”
Ongoing efforts are underway to engage and recruit state and local organizations to join the APIIC. In addition to drug innovators and manufacturers, additional partners central to achieving the vision of the APIIC include wholesalers, retail pharmacies, payers, and prescription benefit organizations. These key partners work together to facilitate engagement to safeguard the nation’s API supply chain. By collaborating on this common goal, the APIIC is ensuring the availability and security of U.S.- made active pharmaceutical ingredients.
For more information about the APIIC at Cortex and their partners, visit: www.apicenter.org.
###
About APIIC:
The API Innovation Center is a non-profit organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, dedicated to delivering market-competitive commercial supply of US-made Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to address national health security. By fostering collaboration among a network of companies, academic and research institutions, and startups, the APIIC stewards innovations in advanced manufacturing and enables solutions for drug supply chain fragility. The Center also works to create a diverse talent pipeline by partnering with local educational and apprenticeship programs that target underrepresented communities. To learn more about APIIC, visit: www.apicenter.org.
About Cortex Innovation Community:
Cortex is a vibrant space serving as an inclusive economic engine for St. Louis. Cortex creates equitable economic impacts by leveraging high-quality facilities, developing programs that build knowledge and networks, and convening strategic partnerships that attract and support emerging and established companies. Founded in 2002 through a collaboration of Washington University in St. Louis, BJC HealthCare, the University of Missouri – St. Louis, Saint Louis University, and the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Cortex Innovation Community (CortexSTL.org) is an internationally recognized hub of innovation and entrepreneurship that is focused on accelerating inclusive economic growth in St. Louis.
Jaci Rothe
Cork Tree Creative
+1 618-656-7333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn