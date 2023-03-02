Senator Fontana Announces Over $250,000 in Clean Transportation Grants

Allegheny County – March 2, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $285,652 in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to fund clean transportation in Allegheny County.

“These grants are an investment in both infrastructure and clean air for our county,” said Senator Fontana. “Funding electric vehicles and clean transportation has many benefits for the environment, and it also ensures we have access to modern, local infrastructure. More and more, consumers and car companies are shifting toward electric vehicles. I’m happy to see our state make similar steps with these forward-thinking investments.”

The grants were awarded from the DEP Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program, an initiative meant to help municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations replace older gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles with clean fuel vehicles.

Grant recipients in Allegheny County include:

City of Pittsburgh – $272,152 for 30 electric cars, 15 electric transit vans, and 10 dual-plug level 2 chargers for use by staff in the Department of Public Works and the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections.

Flyspace Productions LLC – $13,500 for an electric pickup truck and electric cargo van to make deliveries and to tow event equipment for this event management and production company headquartered on the Northside.

The Shapiro Administration awarded $1.5 million to municipalities, schools, and businesses in Pennsylvania. More information about the grant program and a full list of recipients can be found online.