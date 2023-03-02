DATCP Presents ​2023 Spongy Moth Treatment Plans and Schedule for Presentations

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 2, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2023 spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) treatment plan, including an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets at smaerialspray.wi.gov.

“The spongy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It can have a negative impact on Wisconsin's timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries," said Michael Falk, forest entomologist at DATCP.

Beginning in May and continuing through July, DATCP plans to treat selected areas in western Wisconsin using low-flying planes. A total of approximately 71,250 acres at 37 sites in 10 counties are scheduled for treatment. These areas have been identified as having increasing populations of spongy moth, a destructive non-native insect with an appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs.

The following counties are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Grant, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk, Vernon, and Washburn. Maps of treatment areas are available online.

Spongy moth program staff will present information regarding treatment plans at three upcoming presentations. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about the spongy moth, and view maps of treatment areas.

The presentations will be:​



Platteville: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Platteville Public Library, 225 W Main St, Plattevill



La Crosse: Thursday, March 16, 2023 11:00-1:00 p.m.; La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St, La Crosse​



Rice Lake: Thursday, March 16, 2023 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Rice Lake Public Library, 2 E. Marshall St, Rice Lake

For more information, please visit smaerialspray.wi.gov or spongymoth.wi.gov. Members of the public may also sign up for email updates, call the toll-free hotline at (800) 642-MOTH, or email questions to spongymoth@wisconsin.gov.

