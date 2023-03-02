Submit Release
NW Shoshone Hunting and Fishing Rights with KSL

March 1, 2023

This week, Special Counsel for Indian Affairs Larry Echo Hawk spoke on KSL radio’s ‘Dave and Dujanovic Show’ about a Native American rights case that is currently before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The case centers on hunting and fishing rights of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone tribe in Idaho.

Utah has taken a position with the federal government in the NW Shoshone’s lawsuit against Idaho.

The case was originally filed in U.S. District court, but appealed to the 9th Circuit, where Assistant Solicitor General Lance Sorenson presented arguments. It was originally filed over the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s decision to ticket tribal members for hunting without a license. Utah, the tribe, and the federal government argue that the NW Shoshone have the right to hunt and fish on their ancestral lands under the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger.

