85% of Parents Wish They Could Go Out More with Their Children

Surveyed parents want more quality time with their children

In a poll of parents in the UK and US, 85% said that they would like to go out more with their kids, and almost 20% don’t leave the house more than 1x per week.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respondents cited lack of time (22.83%), lack of money (16.30%), and a fussy child/baby (15.22%) as the main reasons why they don’t manage to get out as much as they’d like, while 11% stated that they can’t think of things to do with their children outside the home.

The majority of outings are to go for a walk and get some air (58.51%), but parents also prioritised visiting friends and family (48.94%), adult-focused activities like going to the cinema or art galleries (25.53%), and child-focused activities like soft play (24.47%).

Despite wanting to go out more, the majority of parents actually go out more than they expected they would before having children. Only 16% go out less than they thought they would.

Most parents manage to get out of the house every other day (26.6%), daily (25.53%) or 2-3 times per week 24.47%), but 4% only manage to go out with their kids every other week and a surprising 2% can only do it monthly. A total of 18% of parents with young children go out together once a week or less.

The survey was commissioned by Baby Goes London, a weekly newsletter for London parents with free and cheap things to do in the city with under 3s. “We’re doing some of the legwork for busy parents. Hopefully, getting some weekly ideas for things to do will mean that parents can get out more without having to spend lots of money on each activity.”

Survey details: Survey results are based on responses from parents in the UK and US with children under the age of 6.

Number of children per respondent:

One: 38.3%

Two: 35.11%

Three: 18.09%

Four or more: 8.5%

Age of children:

0-6 months: 8.51%

7-12 months:15.96%

13-18 months: 19.15%

19-24 months: 23.40%

2-3 years: 37.23%

4-5 years: 22.34%

6 years +: 5.32%