Nicole Nelson's Jnana Yoga Announces New Student Special: Two Weeks of World-Class Unlimited Classes
Discover the joy of movement and stillness at Jnana Yoga, our premium space, and become the best version of yourself.”LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the depths of self-discovery and transform your practice with Nicole Nelson's Jnana Yoga. Jnana Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning "path of wisdom," is one of the four main paths of yoga. At Jnana Yoga, we believe that we peel away the layers that veil our true selves and bring us closer to the heart of our being through our yoga practice.
— Nicole Nelson, Founder, Jnana Yoga
Embark on a journey of discovery and experience our whole and holistic approach to yoga. Our skilled instructors guide you through various classes, including Beginner/Level I, Intermediate/Level II, Advanced/Level III, Open Class, Meditation, Gentle Yoga, Restorative, Yin, and Prenatal Yoga. Each class is tailored to your needs and experience level, providing a space for transformation and growth.
Our founder, Nicole Nelson, brings over 16 years of yoga teaching experience and has studied yoga and meditation across the globe, including two teacher training in Rishikesh, India, and working as a karma yogi at Svaha studio in Amsterdam. Nicole's meditation studies have taken her to the foothills of the Himalayas in India, Thailand, and Myanmar, providing her with a wealth of knowledge and insight that she brings to her teachings.
Join us for our "New Student Special" - Buy One/Get One Free - offering 14 days of unlimited classes for just $50. Discover the joy of movement and stillness in our premium space and become the best version of yourself. Experience our community, where yoga is about improving your physical health and fostering a sense of connection.
Nicole Nelson comes to you with over 16 years of yoga teaching experience. Originally born and raised in Long Branch, NJ, she was inspired to travel and learn yoga and meditation directly from the source. Her yoga travels include two teacher training under Yogi Vishvketu in Rishikesh India centered on breathing techniques, kriyas, yoga nidra, yoga for a back injury, children’s yoga, chair yoga, and kundalini to name a few of the disciplines. During this time, she also studied and worked as a karma yogi (work-study) at Svaha studio in Amsterdam under her teachers Gosta and Patrick. This is where the real learning took place, as she devoured the yoga teachings, reading every history, philosophy, and any other book on yoga while studying the practice full-time. She also studied at the Iyengar Institute while living and teaching in Amsterdam. Her meditation studies include a multitude of 10-day silent vipassana retreats and learning under different monks in both Thailand and Myanmar. Nicole’s classes are an amalgamation of her background and generally focus on breath and alignment. Be ready to laugh, feel joy and let go!
Unleash the power within and elevate your yoga practice to the next level. Don't miss out on this opportunity to find your true self and awaken your inner wisdom. To view our class schedule and workshops, visit our website at https://www.jnanayoganj.com
Contact: Nicole Nelson Jnana Yoga 104 Brighton Avenue Long Branch, NJ 07740 (732) 423-2225 info@jnanayoganj.com
