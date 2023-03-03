Patrick Girondi, Bestselling Author, Signs First of its Kind, Historic Deal with Skyhorse Publishing

Cover of Faded Genes: Novel and Screenplay by Patrick Girondi Cover credit: Megan Euker Photo credit: Corrado Ruscica Pictured above: Megan Euker with cover artwork for Faded Genes: Novel and Screenplay by Patrick Girondi Photo credit: Corrado Ruscica Pictured Above: Megan Euker (Cover art for New City) and Patrick Girondi, Author of New City Photo credit: Luigi Porzia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s storyteller and bestselling author, Patrick Girondi, has signed a distinctive contract with Skyhorse Publishing Inc. Never done before, each of the three new books will contain both the novel followed by the screenplay, both written by Girondi. Simply stated, CEO of Skyhorse Tony Lyons wrote to the author, “You’re unstoppable, Patrick.” Skyhorse will publish acclaimed writer Girondi’s works which are titled Faded Genes, Blind Faith, and Chivalry.

As Susan Ariew, University Librarian for Education, Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology at the University of South Florida commented, "The writing styles for both genres are very different and most screenplays are adapted from novels or stories. Some screenplays are born as screenplays but generally it’s not expected you get both at once nor published at the same time in the same book."

In Faded Genes, a 47 year old Pittsburgh insurance man and his busted-night club singing friend go to Italy in the hopes of finding a Bone Marrow donor.

In Blind Faith, greed and desperation drives a brother to challenge his sister's competency. Believers line up against non-believers in the circuit court in Chicago to decide for once and for all; if there is a God.

Chivalry takes place in NY, where an aspiring author stumbles onto a manuscript. It became a bestseller. He must now find the true author, a peculiar war vet of Iraq who lives incognito as a homeless person.

One of prolific writer Girondi’s other books Flight of the Rondone – High School Dropout VS Big Pharma: The Fight to Save My Son’s Life was released last year and made the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller List in addition to reaching #1 on three Amazon bestseller lists; #1 on Barnes and Noble; and top 100 on USA Today. Prominent LA screenwriter Paul Cuschieri is currently collaborating with Girondi on the screenplay adaptation for this work. Cuschieri wrote in a note to Girondi, “I just want to tell you how privileged I am to adapt this material….You know I read for a living. You are a first rate writer. Seriously, terrific storyteller and such a distinctive voice.”

Girondi is also a pioneer in gene therapy, founding San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) in 1993 to cure both Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Thalassemia. Girondi’s son Rocco was diagnosed in 1992 with Thalassemia, and continues today to battle this rare blood disorder.

The covers of Mr. Girondi’s books are complemented by images of original paintings, sculptures, and photos produced specifically for each book by 2-time Fullbright Scholar to Italy, artist Megan Euker. Euker is also SRT’s Project Manager.

Girondi’s latest book was released by Skyhorse last month on February 14, 2023. New City – A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago, uncovers the influence of corrupt businesses in city politics, and how this graft tragically divides people. Dr. Marlene Haffner, a force in the rare disease world spoke of this book, “I started reading over lunch and hope I can put it down by supper time! Fascinating and extremely well written.”

Look out for Faded Genes in October 2023; Blind Faith in November 2023 and Chivalry in January 2024.

