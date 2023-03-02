Kemper Executives to Speak at Raymond James 44th Annual Investors Conference

Submit Release
Kemper Corporation KMPR announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president, chief executive officer and chairman, and James J. McKinney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, at 4:35 p.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper's website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by approximately 29,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

