Acclaimed Writer April Dávila Co-Hosts Hugo House's AWP Very Important Karaoke Party

April Dávila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Dávila, award-winning author and founder of Sit Write Here, is thrilled to announce that she will be co-hosting Hugo House's AWP Very Important Karaoke Party on March 10th, 2023.

Hugo House aims to provide an inclusive gateway to the world of literature for book lovers and aspiring writers alike. Their mission is to offer a welcoming space for individuals to read, listen, and improve their writing skills. The organization is dedicated to realizing their vision by fostering an environment where seasoned writers serve as mentors to emerging ones, enthusiastic readers engage in conversations about the latest novels, and writers of all ages can find solitude to refine their ideas. They strive to create a community that celebrates new talents and literary luminaries alike.

"We are thrilled to support the AWP Very Important Karaoke Party and to have the opportunity to connect with so many talented writers," said April Dávila, founder of Sit Write Here. "Our goal is to support writers in any way we can, whether that's through our unique coaching program, daily online writing groups, or fun networking events like this."

Sit Write Here, founded by April Dávila, is a unique writing coaching program designed to help writers improve their craft while building a daily habit of getting words on the page. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other writers, enjoy great music, and learn more about the writing retreat experience.

For more information about April Dávila and Sit Write Here, visit their website at https://aprildavila.com/sit-write-here/. To learn more about the AWP Very Important Karaoke Party, visit the Hugo House website at https://hugohouse.org/event/awp-a-very-important-karaoke-party_2023-03-10/.

April Davila

Email: april@aprildavila.com