Hip Hop Artist Calico Jonez Set to Release New Soundtrack "Born 2 Mac" Featuring Pimpin Ken

Album cover for Born 2 Mac by Calico Jonez featuring an illustrated depiction of a Memphis hustler in a luxurious car with the album title and artist name displayed prominently.

Calico Jonez's latest soundtrack - Born 2 Mac

"Born 2 Mac" by Calico Jonez narrated by Pimpin Ken, drops on streaming platforms- a Memphis hustler's journey to success.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the upcoming release of the latest soundtrack "Born 2 Mac" by hip hop artist Calico Jonez, featuring legendary Pimpin Ken as the narrator. The soundtrack paints a glamorous picture of the life of a Memphis hustler destined for success and emphasizes the importance of being born with the skills to master the game. The soundtrack is expected to be available on all major streaming platforms and is anticipated to make waves in the hip hop industry.

Hip hop artist Calico Jonez has announced the upcoming release of his latest soundtrack "Born 2 Mac," a soundtrack that paints a glamorous portrait of a life from rags to riches. The soundtrack is set to be released on 3/04 and will feature legendary Pimpin Ken as the narrator.

In "Born 2 Mac," Calico Jonez celebrates the hustle and the grind, emphasizing that only the strong survive in this game of life. He believes that being on game and mastering the game is not something that can be learned, but something that one must be born with.

Through his lyrics, he encourages listeners to strive for success and never give up on their dreams. The soundtrack is a laid-back project that gives listeners the feel of classic music from 8ball & MJG, OutKast, and UGK. With Pimpin Ken's narration, the soundtrack takes listeners on a journey through the life of a Memphis hustler who is destined for success and was born to mac. "I wanted to create something that celebrates the hustle and the grind, and that's exactly what 'Born 2 Mac' is all about," said Calico Jonez. "I'm excited for my fans to hear this new soundtrack and I can't wait for them to experience the classic feel that it brings." "Born 2 Mac" Calico Jonez is expected to make waves in the industry. With its catchy beats and relatable lyrics, the project is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life. The soundtrack will be available on all major streaming platforms on 3/04. For more information about Calico Jonez and his upcoming projects, follow him on IG @calicojonez

