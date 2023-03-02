RE: VT Route 105 / Sheldon / Lane reduction

Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon has re-opened. Please be patient as there is still backed up traffic will take time to clear.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, March 2, 2023 3:12 PM

Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon, just west of Route 236 (State Park Rd) is reduced to a single lane due to a tractor-trailer unit blocking the roadway. Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible. The truck has not crashed and no injuries are involved.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully