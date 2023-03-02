Submit Release
Sparta Man Arrested in Wednesday Night Homicide

SPARTA – A White County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of an acquaintance and the assault of another following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the White County Sheriff’s Office.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents joined the investigation into the Wednesday night incident at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop. Authorities determined Osie Nash, Jr. (DOB 4-8-58) shot and killed 66-year-old John Thomas Clouse and pointed a gun at another man during a confrontation.

Authorities arrested and charged Nash with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the White County Sheriff’s Office on $300,000 bond.

