New Bankruptcy Auction in Aztec New Mexico 12 Properties Totaling Over 100 Acres Being Sold Regardless Of Price
Prestige Real Estate Auction is auctioning off 12 properties in Aztec New Mexico. The auction is online only, and open for bidding.
the variety of properties make this opportunity ideal for many investors or those interested in buying real estate for a fraction of its value”AZTEC, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Prestige Real Estate Auction in Colorado announced a that 12 properties in Aztec and Bloomfield, NM totaling just over 100 acres. will be sold at auction regardless of price, no minimums, no reserves-you call the price* Download the Property Packet for more details.
This auction features a mixture of residential dwellings, undeveloped acreage, and a warehouse/office buildings. According to Janelle Karas owner of Prestige Real Estate Auction, "the variety of properties make this opportunity ideal for many investors or those interested in buying real estate for a fraction of its value". The properties are being offered separately or in combined packages. This is an ONLINE Auction, bidding closes March 23rd at 1:07PM MST
Property #1 is located at 2101 Pepsi Way, Aztec, NM 87410
This property has a Warehouse/Office Building on the lot. The 7200 sqft. building consist of 15 offices, 1 Conference Room, 1 Utility Room, 3 Bathrooms, Front Entrance/Reception one (1) 12-ft garage door and four (4) 18-24ft garage doors - all sitting on a 9.57 acre lot. It was previous rented by a heavy duty truck repair shop, and could be very useful for manufacturing, diesel mechanic, auto mechanic, fabrication company, oil and gas service, logistics facility, storage facility, or various other types of commercial/industrial business that would benefit from the local area industry.
Property #2 is located at 10 Road 3003, Aztec, NM 87410
This lot features 2.73 acres, including a 1333 SQ FT home, 3 BR/2BA. Keep the home as is or redevelop it into a brand new sustainable aztec home.
Properties 3, 4 & 5 are being sold together
Road 3006 = 3.69 acres and Road 3004 = 3.15 acres to be sold jointly. This land could be well suited for inside and/or outside storage, vehicle or heavy equipment storage, solar or into commercial, industrial or residential use. Rezoning Possible through appeals
#5 XX Road 3002, Aztec, NM 87410 A~73 acre parcel of undeveloped land, ready for an owner to bring it through its first stages of development and land preparation– which would benefit large-scale materials handling; such as mass sand or dirt extraction and sales, and potentially converted into a development site*
Properties 6, 7 & 8 are being sold together
#6 603 E. Zia St, Aztec NM 87410 .28 acres , 2 sheds are currently on the property. Zoned Residential.
#7 & 8 607 E. Zia St. lots 1 and 2 Aztec, NM 87410
To be sold jointly .46 acres including 1 bedroom 1 bath home and 1 shed currently on property. Keep the property as-is or tear it down and rebuild.
Properties 9, 10 & 11 are being sold together
#9 2800 Pepsi Way .82 acres ,
#10 2820 Pepsi Way 4.62 acres,
#11 907 S. Main St 2.1 acres Aztec, NM 87410
All three properties are to be sold jointly. They could be well suited for inside and/or outside storage, vehicle or heavy equipment storage, solar or into commercial, industrial.
#12 100 Pinon Ave, Bloomfield, NM 87413
This Single Family Home has 2 bedroom/ 2 bath, 760 SQ FT. on .15 acres. Keep as is or build your dream home.
Prestige recommends that anyone interested in bidding contacts them to get registered to bid along with downloading the property information packet which will provide you with everything you need to know about each property.
This Auction being sold by Prestige Real Estate Auction in partnership with Sam Todd RE/Max of Farmington.
