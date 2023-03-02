Submit Release
Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP (“Equicapita”) Declares Q4 2022 Distribution

Equicapita is pleased to announce it has declared and paid a distribution, in the amount of $600,000 for Q4 2022, on February 28, 2023. The distribution amount for Q4 is a 20% increase over the prior quarter. The distribution will be allocated to unitholders pro rata based on an individual unit’s accumulated preferred return, as a percent of the total accumulated preferred return for all units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

About Equicapita: Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $320M in AUM with a focus on acquiring businesses in the healthcare and royalty spaces.

