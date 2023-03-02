Shapiro Administration Awards New Funding to Increase In-Demand Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced $134,948 in new funding for the Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (WEJATC) to provide training for electrical worker apprentices in Pennsylvania. Apprenticeship programs create pathways to new opportunities and success for people across the Commonwealth, that is why Governor Shapiro has made it a top priority to invest in skills-based training and apprenticeship programs like WEJATC.

The grant, provided through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, will enhance WEJATC’s related technical instruction and benefit 15 electrical apprentices.

Registered apprentices will have the opportunity to work on commercial/industrial projects, educational institutions, natural gas facilities, and some solar project sites.

“Governor Shapiro and I strongly believe every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and succeed in the Commonwealth, said DCED Acting Secretary Siger. “Investments like these also help ensure that businesses in Pennsylvania have a continuing pipeline of skilled, well-trained workers to choose from.”

With the assistance of the pre-apprentice/apprenticeship grant, WEJATC is looking to help serve a regional demand for electrical trade workers in the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Area. This area includes all of Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties, and portions of Bradford, Centre, Northumberland, Sullivan and Union counties.

“I’d like to thank DCED for this great funding through the Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship Grant Program,” said James Beamer, Business Manager, IBEW Local 812. “Our program will continue to make sure local businesses have a deep pool of qualified, well-trained electrical workers to choose from.”

The Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee is a non-profit organization offering electrician apprenticeships for the construction industry. They offer classroom instruction and on-the-job training for individuals interested in a career as an electrician.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in apprenticeship programs like this one at WEJATC to create real opportunity for our workers. Having robust apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth will help build an economy that works for everyone. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

