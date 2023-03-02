GeoComm Earns Esri State and Local Government Specialty Designation

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is pleased to announce that it has earned the State and Local Government specialty designation from Esri. Partners in the State and Local Government specialty apply their ArcGIS knowledge and expertise to develop and configure ready-to-use solutions and offer implementation services to city, state, and local government customers.

This designation recognizes GeoComm’s long term commitment to state and local governments to provide industry leading solutions based on Esri technology. These solutions include:

Providing GIS services to assist with building, maintaining, and publishing locally authoritative Public Safety Grade GIS data.

Powering public safety applications such as mapping, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) to aid in saving more lives and protecting property when 9-1-1 call takers are making life saving decisions.

Enhancing emergency response situational awareness through the utilization of indoor maps and the conversion of z-axis location information into a dispatchable location.

Empowering 9-1-1 call takers with access to the most accurate and up-to-date GIS data when they are making life saving decisions.

In 2011, GeoComm became a Platinum Partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN). Platinum Partners, the highest level of the EPN programs, are recognized for developing and delivering industry-leading GIS solutions and services using ArcGIS software. GeoComm maintains a high-level collaboration with Esri for public safety use solutions with Esri technology.

“As an Esri partner for over 25 years, we are proud to continuously collaborate with Esri and build upon our Platinum Esri Partner Network relationship. This latest specialty designation recognizes our commitment to developing and delivering industry-leading GIS solutions and services on the ArcGIS system,” said Jeff Liebl, GeoComm President & Chief Operating Officer. “By continuously innovating on the latest Esri technology, GeoComm provides our state and local government customers with the most advanced public safety emergency response solutions.”

“Esri congratulates GeoComm on achieving their third Esri Partner Network specialty based on their proven expertise throughout the United States in the State and Local Government market,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “Esri specialty designations requires strategic intent and effort for partners to achieve. We are proud to partner with GeoComm to continue bringing value to our mutual customers.”

The State and Local Government specialty is the newest Esri designation earned by GeoComm, following its announcement of earning the Indoor GIS specialty and ArcGIS System Ready specialty. To learn more about the State and Local Government Specialty and our partnership with Esri visit https://geocomm.com/esripartnership/

