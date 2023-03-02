Silicon Labs and SparkFun Electronics Partner to Release Matter Development Board to Support Interoperability Across IoT Devices and Networks

The SparkFun Thing Plus Matter board is the first easily accessible board that combines Matter and SparkFun's Qwiic ecosystem for agile development and prototyping of Matter-based IoT devices.

BOULDER, Colo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics® and Silicon Labs® announce the release of the Thing Plus Matter MGM240P Board – a development board that supports interoperability between different communication protocols and product ecosystems. With this board, SparkFun adds to the momentum behind Matter, which is driven by the Connectivity Standard Alliance.

The board features the MGM240P wireless module from Silicon Labs. The MGM240P utilizes ARM's Cortex M33 processor and provides secure connectivity for both 802.15.4 (Zigbee® and OpenThread®) and Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.3 protocols and is built to integrate seamlessly into the Matter IoT protocol using the Simplicity Studio IDE from Silicon Labs.

As part of SparkFun's Thing Plus ecosystem, the board also enables access to the Qwiic® rapid prototyping ecosystem, and comes with a LiPo battery connector and charger, multiple GPIO pins, and a microSD card slot for any external memory needs.

"We are pleased to support the Matter movement, which envisions a future where products are compatible and there is consistent operation between smart home devices and IoT platforms, even from different providers," said Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO, "This is a game-changer in terms of improving our daily interactions with the devices we have come to rely upon."

"As the largest semiconductor code contributor to Matter, Silicon Labs is all-in on Matter to realize the full potential of the IoT. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to support professional, higher education, and hobbyist communities and help accelerate the widespread adoption of Matter. We're excited to see what innovative creations the community will develop using the Thing Plus Matter Board!" said Anders Pettersson, Silicon Labs Director of Sales Enablement.

About SparkFun Electronicswww.sparkfun.com)" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality. We believe new technology makes great ideas happen. No matter your vision, our open-source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

Silicon Labs SLAB is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives.

