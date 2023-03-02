CATMEDIA CEO Named among Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders for Fifth Time

Catherine Downey's influence has been recognized by the respected publication each year since 2019.

TUCKER, Ga., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA founder and CEO Catherine Downey has recently earned recognition among Atlanta Magazine's annual 500 Most Powerful Leaders list. She is one of only nine Marketing & Public Relations professionals included on the 2023 list, the fifth consecutive year she has been honored.

In 1987, Downey founded the agency now known as CATMEDIA, a national leader that works with highly regulated clients, breaks down complex issues, and effectively communicates to a wide array of audiences. The agency—which supports clients' needs in the fields of Marketing & Advertising, Media & Analytics, Research & Strategy, Branding & Creative, and Training & Development—has since been recognized for numerous awards over the years. In 2022 alone, the company tallied eight Telly Awards, was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, and was listed among the 101 Top Marketing Agencies & Startups in Georgia.

500 Most Powerful Leaders

Atlanta Magazine's 500 Most Powerful Leaders, also known as the Atlanta 500, recognizes the city's most respected CEOs, presidents, government and civic organization leaders, and non-profit executives. These leaders are respected within the fields of:

Arts, Sports, & Entertainment

Business

Education & Healthcare

Government & Infrastructure

Professional (including Accounting, Law, and Marketing & Public Relations)

Real Estate

Religion, Nonprofits, & Advocacy

Restaurants & Hospitality

About CATMEDIA

CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and leadership training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

